First Play Live: Dilly Dally, Heaven

The grind of being on the road almost destroyed Toronto's Dilly Dally. But after the band's extensive tour ended for its first album, Sore, the members took time off away from each other and got healthy again. Thankfully, they decided to regroup and make another album together — and we're lucky they're back.

Watch Katie Monks, Liz Ball, Ben Reinhartz and Jimmy Tony debut songs from their killer new album, Heaven:

