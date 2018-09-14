First Play Live: Dilly Dally, Heaven

The grind of being on the road almost destroyed Toronto's Dilly Dally. But after the band's extensive tour ended for its first album, Sore, the members took time off away from each other and got healthy again. Thankfully, they decided to regroup and make another album together — and we're lucky they're back.
Watch Katie Monks, Liz Ball, Ben Reinhartz and Jimmy Tony debut songs from their killer new album, Heaven:
Dilly Dally performs 'I Feel Free' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 3:40 Dilly Dally | Heaven | First Play Live 3:15 Dilly Dally performs 'Sober Motel' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 3:18 Dilly Dally performs 'Desire' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 3:11 Dilly Dally performs 'The Touch' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:35 Dilly Dally performs 'Believe' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:14 Dilly Dally performs 'Sorry Ur Mad' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 3:39 Dilly Dally performs 'Marijuana' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:06 Dilly Dally performs 'Bad Biology' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:31
