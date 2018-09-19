First Play Live: Bob Moses, Battle Lines

Bob Moses released their new album Battle Lines last week. There's neither a Bob nor a Moses in the band, but rather the talented duo of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance.

The Grammy-nominated band has roots in Vancouver and New York City, but now spends a lot of time in L.A. They were in Toronto recently for a First Play Live session and were joined by Julio Tavarez on bass and Joe Zizzo on drums. Watch videos from the session below:

Bob Moses | Enough To Believe | First Play Live 4:52

Bob Moses perform 'Back Down' for CBC Music First Play Live. 4:14

Bob Moses performs 'Like It Or Not' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 6:08

Bob Moses | All I Want | First Play Live 6:01

Bob Moses perform 'Nothing But You' for CBC Music First Play Live. 3:35

Bob Moses perform 'Heaven Only Knows' for CBC Music First Play Live. 4:22

Bob Moses perform 'Tearing Me Up' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 7:18

Bob Moses performs 'Selling Me Sympathy' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:40

Bob Moses perform the album title track 'Battle Lines' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:19

Bob Moses perform 'Too Much Is Never Enough' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 5:14