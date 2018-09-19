First Play Live: Bob Moses, Battle Lines

Bob Moses released their new album Battle Lines last week. There's neither a Bob nor a Moses in the band, but rather the talented duo of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance.
The Grammy-nominated band has roots in Vancouver and New York City, but now spends a lot of time in L.A. They were in Toronto recently for a First Play Live session and were joined by Julio Tavarez on bass and Joe Zizzo on drums. Watch videos from the session below:
Bob Moses | Enough To Believe | First Play Live 4:52 Bob Moses perform 'Back Down' for CBC Music First Play Live. 4:14 Bob Moses performs 'Like It Or Not' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 6:08 Bob Moses | All I Want | First Play Live 6:01 Bob Moses perform 'Nothing But You' for CBC Music First Play Live. 3:35 Bob Moses perform 'Heaven Only Knows' for CBC Music First Play Live. 4:22 Bob Moses perform 'Tearing Me Up' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 7:18 Bob Moses performs 'Selling Me Sympathy' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:40 Bob Moses perform the album title track 'Battle Lines' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:19 Bob Moses perform 'Too Much Is Never Enough' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 5:14 Bob Moses perform 'Eye for an Eye' for CBC Music First Play Live. 4:25
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.