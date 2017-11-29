Exclusive: Watch breakout Montreal band Milk & Bone play their new single live
Laurence Lafond-Beaulne and Camille Poliquin debut "Deception Bay", the title track from their 2018 album, for the first time.
Montreal's Milk & Bone announced last week that their hotly anticipated new album, Deception Bay, will be released on Feb. 2, 2018.
Below, watch the duo play the fantastic title track live for the first time, and watch for the full session early next year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.