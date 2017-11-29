Skip to Main Content
Exclusive: Watch breakout Montreal band Milk & Bone play their new single live

Laurence Lafond-Beaulne and Camille Poliquin debut "Deception Bay", the title track from their 2018 album, for the first time.
Reuben Maan ·
Milk & Bone perform their new single "Deception Bay" for CBC Music. (CBC Music)

Montreal's Milk & Bone announced last week that their hotly anticipated new album, Deception Bay, will be released on Feb. 2, 2018.

Below, watch the duo play the fantastic title track live for the first time, and watch for the full session early next year.

