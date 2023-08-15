CBC Music's Searchlight 2023: the winners

After weeks of listening to artists from across Canada, the judges for this year's Searchlight contest have chosen the grand prize winner and four secondary winners for outstanding Indigenous artist, outstanding country artist, top teen and the songwriting prize.

Grand prize winner: Mattmac from Winnipeg with 'Rez (Remix)'

Matthew Monias, who performs as Mattmac, is an Oji-Cree music producer and rapper from Garden Hill First Nation who happens to be blind. He won the Broadcast Dialogue Emerging Artist Radio Award in 2021 and won rap/electronic album of the year at the Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards the same year. He has accumulated more than 10 million streams across various platforms and released his second album, Blurred Visions, in 2022.

Mattmac is the grand prize winner of CBC Music's Searchlight 2023. (IRIS)

The judges were impressed by his lyricism and his infectious, pop-trap sound.

"Weaving together tight trap beats with deeply personal lyrics echoing the struggles and hopes of Indigenous youth, Mattmac not only feels but sees more than so many others in the current wave of the genre. Tracks like 'Rez,' 'Paradise' and 'Isolation' show a modern storyteller that crosses generations and cultures," said judge Andreas Mendoza.

"I was blown away by Mattmac. Besides being a completely blind producer, the honesty he projects as an artist and storyteller is the very reason why people connect to superstar artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Drake," said judge Justin Gray. "Fans feel connected because their music provides a glimpse into their lives. I see Mattmac as a voice of a people spreading a message that needs to be heard."

By winning Searchlight, Mattmac will receive:

1. An Allan Slaight Juno Master Class and Juno Awards experience

Mattmac has earned a spot in Canada's premier talent development program — the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class — for a week in Toronto, surrounded by the music industry's best. It will all culminate in a live industry showcase, plus a trip to Canada's national music awards in 2024.

2. A recording residency at the National Music Centre in Calgary

Studio time is expensive, but Mattmac will spend five days in Calgary at the National Music Centre's Studio Bell, where he will be given access to more than 300 musical instruments, a recording studio and a recording engineer to create his next album.

3. A Yangaroo distribution deal

Mattmac's single or album will get a full promotional distribution campaign, including professional guidance, marketing and consultation from Yangaroo staff. He will also be featured on the Yangaroo website and social media channels.

4. A gift certificate courtesy of Long & McQuade

Mattmac will receive a $1,000 gift certificate from "Canada's music store," Long & McQuade, which can be used for instruments, equipment rentals, repairs and lessons.

Outstanding country artist: Rosewood Ave from Matheson, Ont., with 'Good Ole Days'

The husband-and-wife duo of Dave and Sabrina Sauve make up Rosewood Ave, which was nominated for group or duo of the year at the 2023 CMAOntario Awards.

Honourable mentions:

Outstanding Indigenous artist: Miesha & the Spanks from Calgary with 'Dig Me Out'

Miesha Louie, a mixed-Secwépemc artist living in Treaty 7 territory, and percussionist Sean Adams form this guitar-driven duo, which has supported bands including Queens of the Stone Age and Death From Above 1979.

Honourable mentions:

Top teen: Luna Elle from Mississauga, Ont., with 'Tempo'

Luna Elle is an 18-year-old R&B singer who released her debut EP, L.O.V.E, last year.

Honourable mentions:

Songwriting prize winner: Encore from Winnipeg with 'Done'

Brothers Donald and Richard Plant front the pop-rock duo Encore, and the two have been releasing music since they were in high school.

Honourable mentions:

The four secondary category winners will each receive: