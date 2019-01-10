Searchlight 2019: frequently asked questions

How do I enter Searchlight?

The registration period for Searchlight 2019 is now closed. This year, we accepted YouTube videos as part of the submission process. This will allow you to use any video that you've recorded directly onto your YouTube page without needing to recreate it on CBC Music.

My video is on YouTube, but not on my account. Can I still enter?

To enter, you must be the owner of the YouTube account where the song exists, or the song must be uploaded on behalf of your record label. If your song is deleted on YouTube after you have entered, this will void your entry. It is important to perform the upload yourself and ensure that your video cannot be tampered with, or be in an agreement with a label who is managing your songs for you.

I don't have a YouTube account. How do I create one?

First, you will need to have your Google account ready. If you don't have a Google account or are not sure and would like to check, click on "Create an account on YouTube."

Once you can log into your account, go to YouTube, where you will find the option to "Create Account" where you log in.

Once you have created your YouTube account, upload your video using the steps provided via the "Upload videos" page.

I don't have a video, can I upload a song?

There are a number of tools available to help you create your entry. All that you'll need is an image of your band, an MP3 file and your YouTube account.

Please go to audioship to upload your song.

There are step-by-step instructions that will guide you through logging into your Google account, selecting your YouTube account, uploading your MP3 file and uploading your band image.

Once this has been completed, you can fill out the entry form, located at cbcmusicsearchlight.ca.

I don't have any original songs, can I submit a cover?

Unfortunately not. Only an original song that you or someone in your band wrote (lyrics and music) is acceptable this year.



Can I enter if I already have a record deal?



Yes, but your label must consent to our rules and regulations in order for you to do so. The onus is on you to ensure you are not breaking any copyright laws by entering.



Do I lose rights to my song?



No, the song will always be yours. By entering, you agree to our rules and regulations, though, which allows the CBC to use your song for broadcast and editorial purposes.

Where can I find the rules and regulations?

You can read the fine print about this year's Searchlight contest here.



Why should I ask people to vote for my song?



Because advancing in the contest will be partially based on popular vote. The rest of the artists who advance in Searchlight — and the ultimate winner — will be determined by a judging panel. Use your social channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.) and ask people to vote for your song. Don't forget to tag it #Searchlight2019, but don't worry if you don't have a big social reach — the judges will be listening for great songs throughout.

How can I vote?

To vote you will need to go to our voting site where all the entries are listed under "Artist Entries." Each video will have a button to vote, along with options to share the page on social media. Our hashtag this year is #Searchlight2019. You can also tag us @cbcmusic to let us know who you're voting for.

How often can people vote?

You will be able to vote once per day, and our voting platform resets every day at 12:00 a.m. PT.

I'm an artist entered in Searchlight. How can I send a direct link to my entry to my fans?

Every entry has a direct link option. Click on the 'Tweet' button on your video page and that will generate a link which you can copy and paste to use in other applications.

Can I submit a co-written song, even if the co-writer is not part of my band?



Yes, as long as the song belongs to you.



Who decides if my song goes through?

In the opening rounds, your song will continue onward with a combination of audience votes and input from CBC Music producers. In the national top 10 round, our celebrity judges will decide the ultimate winner.



How long do I have to enter my song?



Song submissions open on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at midnight and close on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2018, at 3 p.m. ET.



So I entered Searchlight: where does my music go from here?



Our radio producers will be sharing your music with CBC Radio One stations across Canada, as well as with CBC Music, CBC-TV programs and CBC digital. From there, our celebrity judges, CBC Music producers and music industry professionals across Canada will be listening to your music.



When will the winner of Searchlight be announced?



The winner will be announced on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. AT.



What will the winner of Searchlight get?



The winning artist(s) of Searchlight 2019 will receive a prestigious placement at the weeklong 2019 Allan Slaight Juno Master Class in Toronto, as well as an industry showcase to cap your week. The winning artist(s) will also win a trip to the 2020 Juno Awards to perform at JunoFest and take in all the festivities, including the awards show. As well, the winning group/musician will win a weeklong recording residency at Studio Bell in the National Music Centre in Calgary. Finally, the artist(s) will win a performance at the 2019 CBC Music Festival at Echo Beach in Toronto.



Can I enter in more than one of my bands?



While we understand how busy a Canadian musician can be, we ask that you only enter Searchlight 2019 one time, with one band.



Can we submit more than one song?



We're sure you have tons of great tunes, but we ask that you only submit your very best original song for Searchlight 2019.



Can we use backing tracks?

Yes.



What do we mean by "JUNO-ready?"

It is the hope of CBC Music, along with our partners at the JUNO Awards, that the Searchlight 2019 winner is prepared, ready, and fully committed to embark on a long music career, with a strong foundation already in place: a very good original song entry, a strong social media following, touring experience, and the potential to be a JUNO winner within a year or two of winning Searchlight.

Are there any hashtags we can use to promote our song once it is published?

Yes, please use #Searchlight2019 in your tweets, Facebook and Instagram posts, and feel free to tag us in any of those posts, too!

Twitter: @CBCMusic

Instagram: @CBC_Music

Facebook: CBC Music

Are there any key dates I need to keep in mind?

Yes! See below.

Submission period: starts on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 2:59 p.m. ET.

Round 1: voting begins on all eligible songs on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET and ends Thursday, Feb. 14 at 2:59 p.m. ET.

Round 2: voting begins on the top 100 on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 3 p.m. ET and ends on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 2:59 p.m. ET.

Round 3: judges vote on the top 10 from Thursday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m. ET until Tuesday, March 5, at 2:59 p.m. ET.

Final: the grand prize winner will be announced on q on Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. ET.

How do I know I've successfully submitted my entry?

Once you get to the confirmation screen of our entry form, you will have successfully entered. This is the text you will see:

"Thanks for entering. Please come back on February 5th to vote for your favourite song! Searchlight 2019 is our hunt for Canada's next great undiscovered talent. #Searchlight2019"

If there is a problem with the entry, we will contact you.



How long does it take for my entry to appear on the Artist Entries page?

Once you have successfully submitted your entry it will appear on the Artist Entries page within 24 hours.



Can I edit my entry once it's submitted?

No. If your entry has an error in it we cannot edit any information in it. Instead, please submit a new entry form and email us at Searchlight@cbc.ca to let us know we should delete your first entry.

Why is my name displayed incorrectly?

If you are entering under a band name, please make sure you enter it in the 'First Name' field on our entry form and leave the 'Last Name' field blank. Some users have reported problems with their browsers auto-filling their names into these fields, so please be sure to check this hasn't happened before you hit the submit button.

I have a question that has not been answered here. Who can I contact?

Send us an email at: Searchlight@cbc.ca