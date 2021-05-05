CBC Music's Toyota Searchlight 2021: listen and vote for your favourite songs now!

It's time to vote for your favourite song in Toyota Searchlight 2021. (CBC )

Last month, we announced the return of CBC Music's Toyota Searchlight 2021, inviting musicians of any genre to submit an original song and compete for incredible prizes courtesy of Toyota Canada, the National Music Centre, Play MPE and CBC Music. And you responded in a big, big way: Canadian musicians from every province and territory entered thousands of songs this year. Now it's time to vote!

Vote for your favourite songs here.

As of Tuesday, May 11, public voting for Toyota Searchlight 2021 officially opens! It means you can do exactly what we've been doing behind the scenes at Searchlight: listening for Canada's next great undiscovered talent. You can show your love by voting for your favourite song once a day, every day.

Voting for Round 1 of Searchlight will continue until Thursday, May 20, at 3 p.m. ET.

Everything you need to know about Toyota Searchlight 2021 can be found here.

The Top 100 will be revealed on Tuesday, June 1, at 3 p.m. ET and another round of voting will begin. Fifty artists will make it through by popular vote, and the other 50 will make it through by internal judging from a team of CBC Music producers.

From there, we'll proceed to the top 10 finalists on June 15, and finally, the judges will reveal the grand prize winner and four runners-up on Tuesday, June 22, at 9 a.m. ET.

Good luck to all of the Toyota Searchlight 2021 participants. And if you want to let the world know who you're voting for, be sure to use #searchlight2021 and tag @CBCMusic in your posts!