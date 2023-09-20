Watch every performance from the 2023 Polaris Music Prize
7 of the nominees performed songs from their shortlisted albums, including Aysanabee, Dan Mangan, Debby Friday and more.
Social Sharing
7 of the nominees performed from their shortlisted albums, including Aysanabee, Dan Mangan, Debby Friday, more
CBC Music ·
Debby Friday's debut album, Good Luck, took home the 2023 Polaris Music Prize on Sept. 19, along with the $50,000 for the best Canadian album of the year.
The announcement followed an incredible night of performances, as Friday and shortlisters Dan Mangan, Aysanabee, Begonia, the Sadies, Gayance and Snotty Nose Rez Kids all performed tracks from their nominated albums throughout the evening, for the first Polaris gala held at Toronto's Massey Hall.
Watch each of the shortlisters' performances below, and catch up on anything Polaris you might have missed via CBCMusic.ca/Polaris. Highlights from the gala will air on CBC Music Live on Friday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. (2:30 p.m. NT) on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen, and Monday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. (6:30 p.m. NT) on CBC Music and CBC Listen.
Aysanabee: 'Interlude 3,' 'Long Gone'
Aysanabee performs 'Interlude 3' and 'Long Gone' live at Massey Hall as part of the 2023 Polaris Music Prize Gala.
Begonia: 'Butterfly,' 'Marigold,' 'Crying'
Begonia performs 'Butterfly,' 'Marigold,' and 'Crying' live at Massey Hall as part of the 2023 Polaris Music Prize Gala.
Debby Friday: 'What a Man,' 'So Hard to Tell'
Debby Friday performs 'What a Man' and 'So Hard to Tell' live at Massey Hall as part of the 2023 Polaris Music Prize Gala.
Gayance: 'Shore Apart' and 'Mascarade' feat. Raveen
Gayance performs 'Shore Apart' and 'Mascarade' featuring Raveen live at Massey Hall as part of the 2023 Polaris Music Prize Gala.
The Sadies: 'Stop and Start,' 'No One's Listening'
The Sadies perform 'Stop and Start' and 'No One's Listening' live at Massey Hall as part of the 2023 Polaris Music Prize Gala
Dan Mangan: 'Fire Escape,' 'In Your Corner (for Scott Hutchison)'
Dan Mangan performs 'Fire Escape' and 'In Your Corner (for Scott Hutchison)' live at Massey Hall as part of the 2023 Polaris Music Prize Gala.
Snotty Nose Rez Kids: 'I'm Good,' 'Hot Planet,' 'Paint the Town Red,' 'Damn Right'
Snotty Nose Rez Kids perform 'I'm Good,' 'Hot Planet,' 'Paint the Town Red,' and 'Damn Right' live at Massey Hall as part of the 2023 Polaris Music Prize Gala