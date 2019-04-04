Polaris Music Prize reveals the 200-plus albums on this year's 'longer list'

Every year, Polaris Music Prize jurors go through the tough task of going through a year's worth of Canadian music and narrowing that down to the long list of 40 that the public sees and, later on, the top 10 shortlisted nominees. What some people may not know is the process beyond that, where it all begins.

In a new post on the Polaris website, the annual music prize has revealed its longer list of over 200 titles that jurors brought forward throughout the year. "First, one of our official jury members has to think an album is worthy enough for Polaris consideration that they make it an official 'suggestion' to the wider Polaris jury, an endorsement that encourages their peers to take a deeper listen to a record," the Polaris post explains. "From there, enough jurors have to vote for the album that it makes the 40 album long list traditionally released in June."

Once an album is suggested by a juror, it is up to other jurors to check out the release and/or share their thoughts on the music. So the 232 titles released have all been suggested by a juror or received at least one vote this year. Alas, only 40 made the long list but the longer list reveals an incredibly diverse range of genres and artists across the country including Emilie-Claire Barlow, Les Goules, Keita Juma, LAL and the Dirty Nil.

Take a look at the full long list below (* indicates the 10 shortlisted nominees). The Polaris Music Prize will announce its winner this year at a live gala in Toronto on Sept. 19. Tune in to CBC Music for more coverage.

Bernard Adamus, Sorel Soviet So What

Matt Andersen, Honest Man

Anonymus, Envers et contre tous

ATTLAS, Sin EP

Azari & Ill, Rarities from the Extremities

Babysitter, Babysitter

Jason Bajada, Volcano

Matthew Barber & Jill Barber, The Family Album

Emilie-Claire Barlow, Clear Day

Bart, Holomew

Basic Soul Unit, Under the Same Sky

Beliefs, Leaper

Benjamin, The Bear and the Barn Owl

Art Bergmann, The Apostate

Geoff Berner, We Are Going to Bremen to be Musicians

The Besnard Lakes, A Coliseum Complex Museum

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Big Knife Little Knife, Anchor Rights

Black Mountain, IV*

Black Tower, The Secret Fire

Black Wizard, New Waste

Jean-Michel Blais, Il

Bob Moses, Days Gone By

Ryan Boldt, Broadside Ballads

Megan Bonnell, Magnolia

BOSVELD, Veldbrand

Philippe Brach, Portraits de famine

Tim Brady,Instruments of Happiness

Brown, Brown

Rich Brown, Abeng

Jim Bryson, Somewhere we Will Find our Place

Basia Bulat, Good Advice*

The Burning Hell, Public Library

Daniel Caesar, Pilgrim's Paradise

Alessia Cara, Know-It-All

Jazz Cartier, Hotel Paranoia

Chloe Charles, With Blindfolds On

Tanika Charles, Soul Run

City and Colour, If I Should go Before You

Cœur de pirate, Roses

Jason Collett, Song and Dance Man

Arthur Comeau, Prospare

Concealer, fêted:fetid

Charlotte Cornfield, Future Snowbird

Erin Costelo, Down Below, The Status Quo

Philippe Côté, Lungta

Cowpuncher, Hustle

Ian William Craig, Cradle for the Wanting

Culs-de-sac, Gazoline & dynamite

Sarah Davachi, Dominions

Dead Ghosts, Love and Death and all the Rest

Dead Obies, Gesamtkunstwerk

Mac DeMarco, Another One

Mac DeMarco, Some Other Ones

Simone Denny, The Stereo Dynamite Sessions Vol. 1

Cris Derksen, Orchestral Powwow

Destroyer, Poison Season

Devontée, District Vibe

Dilly Dally, Sore

Dirty Ghosts, Let it Pretend

The Dirty Nil, Higher Power

DOOMSQUAD, Total Time

Molly Drag, Tethered Rendering

Drainolith, Hysteria

Drake, Views

Dralms, Shook

dvsn, Sept. 5th

Emilie & Ogden, 10 000

Esmerine, Lost Voices

Essaie pas, Demain est une autre nuit

Fake Palms, Fake Palms

Derin Falana, Live From Rocky Mountain

Francis Faubert, Maniwaki

Michael Feuerstack, Adult Lullabies

Caity Fisher, Party Games

Fred Fortin, Ultramarr

Fountain, Fountain 2

FOXTROTT, A Taller Us

David Francey, Empty Train

Evan Freeman, Luna

Raz Fresco, Pablo Frescobar

Georgian Bay, Patience

Les Goules, Coma

Drew Gregory, I Was There

Gretchen Oblique, Contours

Greys, Outer Heaven

Grimes, Art Angels*

Half Moon Run, Sun Leads Me On

John Wort Hannam, Love Lives On

Kyp Harness, Stoplight Moon

Ron Hawkins, Spit Sputter and Sparkle

Richie Hawtin, From my Mind to Yours

Heartbeat City, Thunder Amongst Us

Tim Hecker, Love Streams

Benjamin Hermann, Windows Wide Open

Veda Hille, Love Waves

Holy F--k, Congrats

Homeshake, Midnight Snack

Hooded Fang, Venus on Edge

Hot Panda, Bad Pop

Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, Touche-moi pas là

Drew Howard & Birthday Boy, Music to Soothe the Savage Youth

HSY, Bask

I.D.A.L.G., Post Dynastie

Kurt Inder, Soft Things

Islands, Should I Remain Here, At Sea?

Islands, Taste

Shuyler Jansen, The Long Shadow

Carly Rae Jepsen, E•MO•TION*

Joyfultalk, Muuixx

Keita Juma, Nights in Space a Short Film

Junior Boys, Big Black Coat

Kacy & Clayton, Strange Country

Kaytranada, 99.9%*

Aidan Knight, Each Other

Koriass, Love Suprême

Lab Coast, Remember the Moon

LAL, Find Safety

Steven Lambke, Days of Heaven

Jessy Lanza, Oh No*

Cindy Lee, Act of Tenderness

Little Scream, Cult Following

Little You, Little Me, I'd Watch the Day til it Died

Loud Lary Ajust, Ondulé

Corb Lund, Things That Can't be Undone

Norma MacDonald, Burn the Tapes

Majical Cloudz, Are You Alone?

Majid Jordan, Majid Jordan

Kate Maki, Head in the Sand

Selina Martin, I've Been Picking Caruso's Brain; I Think I Have the Information we Need to Make a New World

Mas Ysa, Seraph

Kalle Mattson, Avalanche

Mauno, Rough Master

Michelle McAdorey, Into her Future

Casey Mecija, Psychic Materials

Millimetrik, Fog Dreams

Moonsocket, Eurydice

David Morin, Every Colour

MoSS, Marching to the Sound of my own Drum

Moss Lime, Zoo du Québec

Nap Eyes, Thought Rock Fish Scale

Tami Neilson, DYNAMITE!

Laurence Nerbonne, XO

Sarah Neufeld, The Ridge

Bateau Noir, Bateau Noir

Safia Nolin, Limoilou

Old Man Luedecke, Domestic Eccentric

Operators, Blue Wave

Lindi Ortega, Faded Gloryville

Karim Ouellet, Trente

OUTTACONTROLLER, Television Zombie

Matt Patershuk, I Was so Fond of You

Peaches, Rub

Yann Perreau, Le fantastique des astres

Pet Sun, Pet Sun

Plants and Animals, Waltzed in from the Rumbling

PMMA, Serotonin Syndrome

Poirier, Migration

The Posterz, Junga

Pugs & Crows & Tony Wilson, Everyone Knows Everyone 1 & 2

PUP, The Dream is Over*

Corin Raymond, Hobo Jungle Fever Dreams

Red Moon Road, Sorrows and Glories

Repartee, All Lit Up

David Restivo, The Waves

Les Revenants, Épouvantails

Ben Rogers, The Bloodred Yonder

Daniel Romano, If I've Only One Time Askin'

Daniel Romano, Mosey

Samito, Samito

Ronok Sarkar, Waiting for Alice

Laura Sauvage, Extraordinormal

Say Yes, Real Life Trash Mag

SepTo, God Mind

Several Futures, Before You Forget

Andy Shauf, The Party*

Sheer Agony, Masterpiece

Jane Siberry, Ulysses' Purse

Sightlines, North

Silla + Rise, Debut

Skydiggers, Here Without You: The Songs of Gene Clark

Slim Twig, Thank You for Stickin' With Twig

Les soeurs Boulay, 4488 de l'Amour

Sorrey, Thick as Thieves

Soupcans, Soft Party

The Spandettes, Sequin Sunrise

Rae Spoon, Armour

Frederick Squire, Spooky Action at a Distance

Stegosaurus, PUMMELED

Colin Stetson, SORROW: A Reimagining of Górecki's Third Symphony

Chris Storrow, The Ocean's Door

The Strumbellas, Hope

Suuns, Hold/Still

Taktus, Glass Houses for Marimba

Tasseomancy, Palm Wine Revisited

Technical Kidman, Something Stranger Coming on the Horizon

Tiga, No Fantasy Required

Tokyo Police Club, Melon Collie and the Infinite Radness (Part 1)

Amanda Tosoff, Words

Sarah Toussaint-Léveillé, La mort est un jardin sauvage

Trent Severn, Trillium

Twin Bandit, For You

Twin Within, Horizontal Lines

U.S. Girls, Half Free*

Un Blonde, Good Will Come To You

Untimely Demise, Black Widow

Rosie Valland, Partir avant

VCR, R.I.P. Sportsboy

Chris Velan, Glow

Venetian Snares, Traditional Synthesizer Music

Viva Non, Pure

VNCHY, Neverland: 001A_0315

VULGAIRE, Heureuse

WAKE, Sowing the Seeds of a Worthless Tomorrow

We Are The City, Above Club

We Found a Lovebird, Lobby

The Weeknd, Beauty Behind the Madness

The Weir, Calmness of Resolve

White Lung, Paradise*

Ken Whiteley, Freedom Blues

Jason Wilson & The Perennials, Perennials

Wintersleep, The Great Detachment

Roy Wood$, Exis

Woodland Telegraph, Screendeath Summersong

Woodpigeon, T R O U B L E

Donovan Woods, Hard Settle, Ain't Troubled

Lori Yates,Sweetheart of the Valley

You Say Party, You Say Party

Neil Young + Promise Of The Real, The Monsanto Years

Young Galaxy, Falsework

Yukon Blonde, On Blonde

The Zolas, Swooner