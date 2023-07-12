Here's the 2023 Polaris Music Prize short list

The Polaris Music Prize has revealed its 2023 short list.

Below are this year's top 10 albums vying for the title of best Canadian album of the year:

Blue Rev, Alvvays.

Watin, Aysanabee.

Powder Blue, Begonia.

Never Enough, Daniel Caesar.

Multitudes, Feist.

Good Luck, Debby Friday.

Mascarade, Gayance.

Being Somewhere, Dan Mangan.

Colder Streams, The Sadies.

I'm Good, HBU?, Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Of the 10 nominees, Feist is the only previous winner to appear on the short list this year; her 2011 album Metals won the 2012 Polaris Music Prize. There are four first-time nominees: Aysanabee, Begonia, Debby Friday and Gayance. Polaris favourites Feist and Snotty Nose Rez Kids now have four total short list nominations, a rare feat matched by Caribou and surpassed by Shad who has had five appearances on the short list.

The Polaris Music Prize long list and short list are voted on by its 205 jury members (including several CBC Music producers). An 11-person grand jury will decide who takes home the $50,000 prize on Sept. 19, and the winner will be revealed at a live gala event at Toronto's Massey Hall.

Today, Polaris has confirmed the following acts will perform at the marquee winner reveal event (subject to change): Aysanabee, Begonia, Debby Friday, Gayace, Dan Mangan, the Sadies and Snotty Nose Rez Kids. Alvvays and Feist are unable to attend.

Shortlist Summer

For a third year in a row, CBC Music will present Shortlist Summer, a series of special programming on radio, digital and social platforms leading up to the Polaris gala to celebrate this year's shortlisted albums.

Shortlist Summer will consist of Shortlist Shortcuts, a weekly series on CBCMusic.ca beginning Monday, July 17, that will give readers an overview every week, breaking down all the important information you need to know about each nominated album. This will also be accompanied by a weekly graphic series that delves into each nominated album, shared to CBC Music's Instagram page.

On Sunday, July 16, CBC Music will kick off The Ten, a series of one-hour weekly radio specials hosted by Damhnait Doyle. Tune in every Sunday at 6 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. NT on CBC Music and CBC Listen for interviews, insights and a full album listening session. The full schedule is below:

Sunday, July 16 - The Ten: Alvvays

Sunday, July 23 - The Ten: Aysanabee

Sunday, July 30 - The Ten: Debby Friday

Sunday, August 6 - The Ten: Dan Mangan

Sunday, August 13 - The Ten: Gayance

Sunday, August 20 - The Ten: Daniel Caesar

Sunday, August 27 - The Ten: The Sadies

Sunday, September 3 - The Ten: Begonia

Sunday, September 10 - The Ten: Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Sunday, September 17 - The Ten: Feist

Go to cbcmusic.ca/polaris and follow CBC Music on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook for more Polaris Music Prize coverage.