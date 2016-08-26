Polaris 2016 session: White Lung, Paradise

White Lung is featured in our First Play Live sessions this week.

The Polaris Prize will be awarded in less than one month, and White Lung is one of the 10 shortlisted bands. The high-octane punk band from Vancouver brought its buzz-saw guitar sound and unwavering vocals to the CBC Music studios for a five-song session of Polaris-worthy material. You'd expect a band named White Lung to have some vocal chops — and indeed, singer Mish Way-Barber is a commanding performer. The band delivered a powerful set of songs from its fourth album, Paradise.

The performances will be part of CBC Music's Polaris Music Prize Primer, airing on CBC-TV on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m. The following night, the prize will be awarded for the best Canadian album of the past year, regardless of genre, sales or popularity.

Check out the White Lung performances below. You can also watch sessions with shortlisted artists Jessy Lanza, Basia Bulat and Andy Shauf, and stay tuned for more music from Polaris-nominated bands in the days to come, including Black Mountain next Friday.