2018 Polaris Music Prize: Arcade Fire, Daniel Caesar, Gord Downie make this year's long list

The 2018 Polaris Music Prize long list is here.

Today at Toronto's Drake Hotel, 40 albums were revealed as this year's nominees for the title of best Canadian album of the year. As usual, the albums on the list were chosen by a panel of 196 Canadian jurors, who will vote once more to whittle the list down to a top 10 short list. The short list will be announced on July 17.

This year's list includes Arcade Fire, who won the Polaris Prize in 2011 for The Suburbs. Other returning nominees include Alvvays, Daniel Caesar, Zaki Ibrahim, U.S. Girls, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan and Cadence Weapon. Two of last year's short list nominees are back for a second year: Toronto band Weaves for Wide Open and Gord Downie for his posthumous release, Introduce Yerself. The list also highlights many first-timers, including Bonjay, Jeremy Dutcher, Kacy & Clayton and Partner.

The Polaris Music Prize gala will be live-streamed on CBC Music on Sept. 17. An 11-member grand jury will determine this year's winner.

Here is the full list of nominated albums:

a l l i e, Nightshade

Alvvays, Antisocialites

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

Bahamas, Earthtones

The Barr Brothers, Queens of the Breakers

Bernice, Puff LP: In the air without a shape

Jean-Michel Blais, Dans ma main

Bonjay, Lush Life

Booji Boys, Weekend Rocker

Philippe Brach, Le silence des troupeaux

Cadence Weapon, Cadence Weapon

Daniel Caesar, Freudian

Jennifer Castle, Angels of Death

Clairmont the Second, Lil Mont from The Ave

Gord Downie, Introduce Yerself

Jeremy Dutcher, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

Faith Healer, Try ;-)

FRIGS, Basic Behaviour

Zaki Ibrahim, The Secret Life of Planets

Iskwé, The Fight Within

Kacy & Clayton, The Siren's Song

Lydia Képinski, Premier Juin

Pierre Kwenders, MAKANDA at the End of Space, the Beginning of Time

Pierre Lapointe, La science du coeur

Mélissa Laveaux, Radyo Siwèl

Hubert Lenoir, Darlène

Terra Lightfoot, New Mistakes

Loud, Une année record

Milk & Bone, Deception Bay

Partner, In Search of Lost Time

Propagandhi, Victory Lap

Vivek Shraya & Queer Songbook Orchestra, Part-Time Woman

Sloan, 12

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, The Average Savage

U.S. Girls, In a Poem Unlimited

The Weather Station, The Weather Station

Weaves, Wide Open

Charlotte Day Wilson, Stone Woman

Donovan Woods, Both Ways

Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Dirt

