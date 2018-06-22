Watch Yukon Blonde bring their new songs to the 2018 CBC Music Festival

Vancouver band Yukon Blonde's fourth studio album, Critical Hit, is out now. But, almost a month ago, they gave fans a sneak peek at some of their new songs during their CBC Music Festival performance.

Closing out this year's q stage lineup, Yukon Blonde got festival-goers dancing with an energetic set of guitar and synth-driven pop-rock melodies. Relive some of the best moments from their performance below.

Yukon Blonde perform 'Love' at CBC Music Festival. 3:35

Yukon Blonde perform 'Emotional Blackmail' at the CBC Music Festival. 3:28

Yukon Blonde perform 'Crazy' at CBC Music Festival. 4:00

Yukon Blonde perform 'Summer in July' at CBC Music Festival. 3:55

Yukon Blonde perform 'Como' at CBC Music Festival. 4:28

Yukon Blonde perform 'Cry' at CBC Music Festival. 3:58

Yukon Blonde perform 'The Bluffs' at CBC Music Festival. 4:59

Yukon Blonde perform 'Saturday Night' at CBC Music Festival. 5:47

Yukon Blonde perform 'I Wanna Be Your Man' at CBC Music Festival. 4:19

Yukon Blonde perform 'Feeling Digital' at CBC Music Festival. 7:19