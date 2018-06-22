Watch Yukon Blonde bring their new songs to the 2018 CBC Music Festival
The Vancouver rock band debuted songs from their new album, Critical Hit, during their 2018 CBC Music Festival show.
Vancouver band Yukon Blonde's fourth studio album, Critical Hit, is out now. But, almost a month ago, they gave fans a sneak peek at some of their new songs during their CBC Music Festival performance.
Closing out this year's q stage lineup, Yukon Blonde got festival-goers dancing with an energetic set of guitar and synth-driven pop-rock melodies. Relive some of the best moments from their performance below.
Yukon Blonde perform 'Love' at CBC Music Festival. 3:35
Yukon Blonde perform 'Emotional Blackmail' at the CBC Music Festival. 3:28
Yukon Blonde perform 'Crazy' at CBC Music Festival. 4:00
Yukon Blonde perform 'Summer in July' at CBC Music Festival. 3:55
Yukon Blonde perform 'Como' at CBC Music Festival. 4:28
Yukon Blonde perform 'Cry' at CBC Music Festival. 3:58
Yukon Blonde perform 'The Bluffs' at CBC Music Festival. 4:59
Yukon Blonde perform 'Saturday Night' at CBC Music Festival. 5:47
Yukon Blonde perform 'I Wanna Be Your Man' at CBC Music Festival. 4:19
Yukon Blonde perform 'Feeling Digital' at CBC Music Festival. 7:19
Yukon Blonde perform ' Radio' at CBC Music Festival. 7:12
