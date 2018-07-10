Watch the Jerry Cans' stunning performance at the 2018 CBC Music Festival
The Nunavut band has had a big year, which included a performance at the Junos and CBC Music Festival.
Nunavut band the Jerry Cans has graduated to some very big stages this year. First, they performed at this year's Junos where they were nominated for two awards. Then, they continued their success by playing the main stage at this year's CBC Music Festival. It's been an exciting rise for the group, who incorporate folk, country and Inuit throat singing into their incredible music — and we can't wait to see where they go next.
Relive the band's CBC Music Festival performance below, and take a look back at all our festival coverage at cbcmusic.ca/festival.
