Watch Alvvays perform live at the 2016 CBC Music Festival
Alvvays performed at the CBC Music Festival in May 2016.
Back when summer 2016 was still filled with hope, anticipation and possibility — when the sun was still inching its way closer and closer to the Tropic of Cancer, before months beginning with J or even A were on anyone's mind — CBC Music put on a festival in Toronto.
The Toronto-based band with Maritime roots, Alvvays, hit the stage in the late afternoon, basking in the late-May sunshine and delivering a solid set of tunes that kept the audience swaying and singing along to the infectious indie pop. CBC Music has those performances for you today.
Watch and sing along to the music from Alvvays' energetic set in the playlist below:
