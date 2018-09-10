Watch the next generation of country stars pay tribute to Shania Twain
Jess Moskaluke, Kira Isabella and Madeline Merlo did a medley of hits at the 2018 CCMA Awards.
Shania Twain hosted the 2018 CCMA Awards on Sept. 9 and, to open the show, country music's next generation of stars paid tribute to the legend.
Jess Moskaluke, Kira Isabella and Madeline Merlo knocked off hits "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under", plus one of Twain's new releases, "Life's About to Get Good", in a medley that set the tone for the evening. Watch the full performance below.
