Picture This: CBC Music at the 2016 CCMA Awards

Leading up to the Canadian Country Music Awards taking place in London, Ont. on Sept. 11, there are numerous events focusing on the epitome of country music. From the Discovery Showcase to musical initiatives, scroll through the gallery below to see the sights surrounding this year's event.

John Deere Green Carpet

Nominated artists, performers, presenters and special guests walk the carpet.

Country artist Dean Brody walks the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

Brett Kissel poses for a snapshot on the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

Country singer Leah Daniels on the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

Sam Hunt walks the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

High Valley at the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

Jess Moskaluke walks the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

Gord Bamford walks the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

Washboard Union poses for a snapshot at the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

Olympian athletes Damien Warner and Melissa Bishop walk the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

Lindi Ortega walks the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

George Canyon walks the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

Kelsea Ballerini walks the CCMA green carpet in London, Ont.

CCMA Discovery Showcase

The six 2016 CCMA Discovery Program finalists come together one last time, as each performs separately and vies for the attention of a secret panel of judges who are onsite to decide this year's CCMA Discovery Award winner.

Livy Jeanne performing at the CCMA Discovery Showcase at the London Music Hall in London, Ont.

Eric Ethridge performing at the CCMA Discovery Showcase at the London Music Hall in London, Ont.

DaniElle performing at the CCMA Discovery Showcase at the London Music Hall in London, Ont.

TwoShine County performing at the CCMA Discovery Showcase at the London Music Hall in London, Ont.

Runaway Angel performing at the CCMA Discovery Showcase at the London Music Hall in London, Ont.

Tenille Arts performing at the CCMA Discovery Showcase at the London Music Hall in London, Ont.

Kira Isabella and MusiCounts donate $10,000 in musical instruments

MusiCounts awards London's Wilton Grove Public School with new musical instruments during Country Music Week.

Kira Isabella performing at Wilton Grove Public School in London, Ont.

Kira Isabella and MusiCounts donate $10,000 in musical instruments to Wilton Grove Public School in London, Ont.

Kira Isabella and kids of WIlton Grove Public School pose in front of the school's brand new musical instruments.

CCMA Legends Show: A Tribute to yesterday and today

This once-in-a-lifetime event pays tribute to Canadian country hits of the past by pairing some of Canada's most cherished country artists, including Hall of Fame inductees, with rising and current stars of the industry.

George Canyon performs at the CCMA Legends Showcase at Centennial Hall in London, Ont.

Doc Walker performs at the CCMA Legends Showcase at Centennial Hall in London, Ont.

Murray McLauchlan speaking with host Randy Owen after his performance at the CCMA Legends Showcase at Centennial Hall in London, Ont.

The Wilkinsons perform at the CCMA Legends Showcase at Centennial Hall in London, Ont.

Huron County FanFest

Country music fans get the opportunity to meet, greet and have their photo taken with their favourite acts.

A fan takes a picture of country singer Kira Isabella performing onstage.

Posters of country singers Tim Hicks and Jess Moskaluke at FanFest.

Country fans lineup to meet their favourite country artists.

These fans wait anxiously in line to meet their favourite country artist, Brett Kissel.