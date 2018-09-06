How to watch the 2018 CCMA Awards

The Canadian Country Music Association Awards are upon us, and we have all the info you'll need in order to watch artists like Terri Clark, Dallas Smith, Keith Urban, Meghan Patrick and more perform on Canadian country's biggest night.

If you want to tune in early and catch everyone walking down the red carpet, you can watch The CCMA Awards Red Carpet, hosted by CBC Music's Raina Douris, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 9. This will be streaming at CBCMusic.ca/ccmas, CBC Music's YouTube page or CBC Music's Facebook page.

To watch the awards show, tune in to CBC-TV or the same places as above — CBCMusic.ca/ccmas, CBC Music's YouTube page or CBC Music's Facebook page — at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For all CCMAs-related coverage, head to CBCMusic.ca/ccmas.