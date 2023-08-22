Register now for the 2023 Canadian Music Class Challenge

CBC Music's Canadian Music Class Challenge 2023 is officially open: you can now register here.

The top 10 will be announced on Dec. 6, and the winners and runners-up will be announced on Dec. 13.

Every year, CBC Music in association with MusiCounts, the charity of the Juno Awards, challenges music educators from across Canada to teach their students a Canadian song from our list.

How the challenge works

Each year we pre-approve a list of Canadian songs and ask music teachers to pick one and have their class (or classes) learn a cover version. Once a class performance of the song has been captured on video, they send it to us and we post it on our YouTube channel. Our judges then choose the winners.

Video submissions begin on Oct. 4. The deadline to submit your video is Nov. 22.

Who can enter?

When we say music class we mean public and private school music classes, community music programs, music clubs, after-school music programs, traditional school board programs and public library programs.

We encourage teachers to enter the challenge no matter the playing level of their class, from kindergarten to Grade 12. Through CBC Radio, TV and digital, we will proudly showcase a variety of playing abilities, and tell the stories of communities enriched by music.

We have incredible prizes up for grabs this year, including thousands of dollars worth of new musical instruments for the classroom! This year we have added a special category: the Public Library Performance Prize. In addition, MusiCounts has added a new $5,000 prize recognizing innovation in the music class.

If you have any questions, please read through our FAQs, and please don't hesitate to contact us at musicclass@cbc.ca, or register for our newsletter below.

Good luck and have fun!