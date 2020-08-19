Register now for the 2020 Canadian Music Class Challenge

Registration for CBC Music's Canadian Music Class Challenge has officially begun. Starting today, teachers can register their music classes for a chance to win one of our amazing prizes for the classroom.

The registration form can be found here .

Every year, CBC Music challenges music educators from across Canada to teach their students a Canadian song from our list, but we know that this school year will be different for many students and teachers.

In light of that, we've created an option so those learning from home can also participate in this year's Challenge. We are still asking for a video performance, but we ask that the video performance is done with your recommended provincial safety measures of physical distancing and isolated performances in place, like these .



We've also created an alternate option called the Canadian Music Playlist Challenge, which will not require a group performance or any video recording. You can find out more about it here .

(CBC Music)

How the challenge works

Each year we pre-approve a list of Canadian songs and ask music teachers to pick one and have their class (or classes) learn a cover version. Once a class performance of the song has been captured on video, you send it to us and we post it on our YouTube channel. Our judges then choose the winners. This year, all of the songs on our list come from Juno Award-winning artists, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Juno Awards.

You can find the official song list here.

Video submissions begin on Oct. 6. The deadline to submit your video is Nov. 24.

Who can enter?

Last year, more than 1,000 music classes entered from every province and territory in Canada. And by music class we mean music clubs, after-school music programs and traditional school-board programs.

We encourage teachers to enter the challenge no matter what the playing level of their class is, from kindergarten to Grade 12. Through CBC Radio, TV and digital, we will proudly showcase a variety of playing abilities, and tell the stories of communities enriched by music.

Once again, you can register your class for the 2020 Canadian Music Class Challenge here .

If you have any questions, read through our FAQs, and please don't hesitate to contact us at musicclass@cbc.ca, or register for our newsletter at: cbc.ca/muiscteachernews.



