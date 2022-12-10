Here are the winners of the 2022 Canadian Music Class Challenge

Victory School in Winnipeg lives up to its name by winning the Primary Instrumental category in the 2022 Canadian Music Class Challenge. (Victory School.)

This is it! Our judges have finally made their decisions in all categories of the 2022 Canadian Music Class Challenge. They have chosen the winning classes from tens of thousands of Canadian music students — some who overcame extraordinary challenges in various parts of the country, including everything from hurricanes to widespread flu — to create these amazing video performances. And, for the first time ever, we have one teacher who has won in three different categories!

The Canadian Music Class Challenge is when teachers choose a song from our list, teach it to their students and send us a video of the performance for a chance to win great prizes.

Check out all the first-place winners here:

On behalf of everyone at CBC Music and MusiCounts, congratulations to our winners, and a heartfelt thank you to all the music teachers and students who took part in this year's Challenge. We received an overwhelming amount of entries this year, and it's a great salute to the importance of music education in this country.

Check out the entire list of winners below.

Category 1: Primary Instrumental (kindergarten to Grade 3)

First prize ($3,000 in new musical instruments and a plaque): Victory School , Winnipeg, Man. Music teacher: Lisa Rumak ("Back in You Head" by Tegan and Sara).

Judge's comment: "Good job, Victory School! You play with such confidence and strong forward momentum." — Kai Black, executive producer, Canadian Music Class Challenge.

Second prize (plaque): École Robb Road Elementary , Comox, B.C. Music teacher: Felipe Sequeira ("Paper Heart" by Jeremy and Jazzy).

Third prize (plaque): Capitol Hill Elementary , Burnaby, B.C.. Music teacher: Theresa Lui ("Paper Heart" by Jeremy and Jazzy).

Category 2: Primary Vocal (kindergarten to Grade 3)

First prize ($3,000 in new musical instruments and a plaque): Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School , Vancouver. Music teacher: Jeeyeon Chung ("Paper Heart" by Jeremy and Jazzy).

Judge's comment: "Well done, Eaglets! You show that making music should be fun. Your harmonizing adds incredible richness to the song." — Jasmine Denham, Juno-nominated songwriter and CBC Music producer.

Second prize (plaque): Nesbitt Elementary School , Montreal. Music teacher: Caroline Derome ("Nikamo" by Burnstick).

Third prize (plaque): Nelson Rural School , Miramichi, N.B. Music teacher: Mary O'Neill Delano ("Nikamo" by Burnstick).

Category 3: Elementary Instrumental (grades 4-6)

First prize ($3,000 in new musical instruments and a plaque): Capitol Hill Elementary School (Resonance) , Burnaby, B.C. Music teacher: Theresa Lui ("Nikamo" by Burnstick).

Judge's comment :"Congratulations, Capitol Hill. A well maintained tempo, and not one note out of place. Great job." — Kai Black, executive producer, Canadian Music Class Challenge.

Second prize (plaque): Victory School , Winnipeg. Music teacher: Lisa Rumak ("Heart of Gold" by Neil Young).

Third prize (plaque): North Vancouver School District Strings , North Vancouver, B.C. Music Teacher: Clarice Scop ("The Girl" by City and Colour).

Category 4: Elementary Vocal (grades 4-6)

First prize ($3,000 in new musical instruments and a plaque): Sir Wilfrid Laurier Intermediate Choir , Vancouver. Music Teacher: Jeeyeon Chung ("Nikamo" by Burnstick).

Judge's comment: "You manage a lovely sweetness in your singing, with harmonizing that deepens the emotion in the song. Thank you!" — Odario Williams, musician, CBC Music host of After Dark.

Second prize (plaque): Master's Academy (grades 4-6 Choir) , Calgary. Music teacher: Cheri Wiens ("Canadian Kid" by Brett Kissel).

Third prize (plaque): James Thompson Elementary (Thompson Tigers) , Richmond, B.C. Music teachers: Sharon Hoffinger and Parker Woods ("Little Spruce" by Rachelle Van Zanten).

Category 5: Junior Instrumental (grades 7-10)

First prize ($3,000 in new musical instruments and a plaque): H. D. Stafford Middle School , Langley, B.C. Music teacher: Brock Foerster ("Heart of Gold" by Neil Young).

Judge's comments : "I just loved the instrumentation so much and it was such a fun way to hear this song. I also loved how well they all did playing their instruments." — Julie Nesrallah, opera singer, CBC Music host of Tempo.

Second prize (plaque): Dr. Annie B. Jamieson Elementary , Vancouver. Music teacher: James Colpitts ("Oublie-moi" by Cœur de pirate).

Third prize (plaque): Austin O'Brien Junior Instrumental , Edmonton. Music teacher: George Koufogiannakis ("We're Here For a Good Time (Not a Long Time)" by Trooper).

Category 6: Junior Vocal (grades 7-10)

First prize ($3,000 in new musical instruments and a plaque): Sir Wilfrid Laurier Chamber Choir, Vancouver. Teacher: Jeeyeon Chung ("Little Spruce" by Rachelle Van Zanten).

Judge's comments: "The vocal blend achieved by this young and talented chamber choir was exceptional! When the choir sang in unison, it sounded like one voice and when they did split into harmony, the melody remained at the forefront, telling a heartfelt story while being sweetly complemented by pitch-perfect harmonies that enhanced the storytelling and created a lush texture of vocal angelic sounds. Congrats to the Sir Wilfrid Laurier Chamber Choir and the teacher(s) that prepped them!" — Darnell Thomas, musician and vocal professor from Sheridan College.

Second prize (plaque): Langley Fine Arts School , Fort Langley, B.C. Music teacher: Nico Stephenson ("Somehow, Someway" by Chad Price).

Third prize (plaque): Calgary Arts Academy (Afternoon Rock Band) , Calgary. Music teacher: Garrett Thorson ("The Rest of my Life" by Sloan).

Category 7: Senior Instrumental (grades 11-12)

First prize ($3,000 in new musical instruments and a plaque): Gladstone Secondary Jazz Band , Vancouver. Music teacher: Mike Braverman ("Bird Song" by David Myles).

Judge's comments: "This was a thoroughly enjoyable performance! The arrangement was creative and wonderfully executed. The soloists were all excellent, and well supported by strong ensemble background figures. The rhythm section provided steady time and a great groove throughout. Congratulations to all the performers and your teachers. Bravo!" — David Lum, musician, orchestra conductor, music educator.

Second prize (plaque): Fellowes High , Pembroke, Ont. Music teacher: Trevor Moore ("Bird Song" by David Myles).

Third prize (plaque): Lisgar Collegiate Flute and String Ensemble , Ottawa. Music teacher: Lani Sommers ("Lost Together" by Blue Rodeo).

Category 8: Senior Vocal (grades 11-12)

First prize ($3,000 in new musical instruments and a plaque): JH Bruns Collegiate , Winnipeg. Music teacher: Randy Haley ("Nikamo" by Burnstick).

Judge's comments: "So beautiful! I love the arrangements and the use of layering within the guitar ensemble, as well as how perfectly unified they are. The addition of the mandolin adds such zeal. The singers have an alluring tone, colour and bewitchingly elegant harmonies. This truly pulled at my heartstrings!" — Jennifer Moon, musician, conductor and former winning teacher of the Canadian Music Class Challenge (Mayfield Secondary).

Second prize (plaque): Eastwood Songwriting and Recording Class , Kitchener, Ont. Music teacher: Matt Drysdale ("Heart of Gold" by Neil Young).

Third prize (plaque): Sentinel Secondary School (RnB Band) West Vancouver. Music Teacher: Zoltan Virag ("Tell me Something" by Tanika)

Category 9: Community/Independent/Private School Class

Winner ($1,000 in new musical instruments and a plaque): Victoria Conservatory Of Music BC Fiddle Orchestra . Music Teacher: Daniel Lapp ("Heart of Gold" by Neil Young).

Judge's comments: "There is so much joy on the faces of these students as they perform, and that joy comes across clearly in the sound that they produce. I absolutely loved the arrangement of this song, the confidence and tone of voice of the soloist, the harmonies and the excellent teamwork that was displayed by this group. Well done!" — Jasmine Denham, Juno-nominated songwriter and CBC Music producer.

Honourable mention: Leahurst College (AIRBAG SHAKQ) , Kingston, Ont. Music teacher: Andrew P. Rush ("The Rest of my Life" by Sloan).

Honourable mention: Rundle College Elementary , Calgary. Music Teacher: Amy Gatus ("Heart of Gold" by Neil Young).

Category 10: Indigenous Languages Prize (favourite performance of 'Nikamo' by Burnstick)

Winner ($1,000 in new musical instruments and a plaque): Marlborough Elementary School , Burnaby, B.C. Music teacher: Corina Kuban ("Nikamo" by Burnstick).

Judge's comments: "The dramatic change in tempo and energy makes this a standout performance of 'Nikamo.' Well done, Marlborough Elementary." — Kai Black, executive producer, Canadian Music Class Challenge.

Category 11: MusiCounts Passion Prize (most spirited, fun and passionate performance)

Winner ($5,000 in new musical instruments and a plaque): Glamorgan Junior , Scarborough, Ont. Music teacher: Joshua Wong ("Paper Heart" by Jeremy and Jazzy).

Judge's comments: "Thank you, Glamorgan, for this spirited and joyous celebration of music-making!" — the staff at MusiCounts.

Category 12: Jeremy and Jazzy's 'Paper Heart' bonus prize

Winner (virtual performance of "Paper Heart" by singer-songwriter Jeremy Fisher as chosen in a random draw): Innerkip Central School , Innerkip, Ont. Music teacher: Jamie Hofman.

Congratulations again to all of these victorious classes and music teachers, and to every single student and teacher who took part in the challenge in this year! Long live Canadian music education.



Questions? Email us at musicclass@cbc.ca. Happy holidays, keep practising, and see you next year!