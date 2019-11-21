Drake shares first photos of son Adonis

Almost two years after confirming he had a son, Toronto rapper Drake is finally sharing photos of his child, Adonis.

In a new Instagram post, Drake shared an emotional letter alongside photos of his son, his son's mother, Sophie Brussaux, and his parents, Dennis and Sandi Graham.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he wrote. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you most joy."

He later concluded: "You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift [...] I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite."

Drake is currently at his Toronto home after testing negative for COVID-19. He shares co-parenting duties with Brussaux, who reportedly lives in Paris with Adonis.

In May 2018, American rapper Pusha T released a diss track called "The Story of Adidon," which accused Drake of "hiding a child." A month later, Drake responded on his album Scorpion, rapping on the track "Emotionless": "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid/ from empty souls who just wake up and look to debate/ until you staring at your seed, you could never relate."