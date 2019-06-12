Drake's 'God's Plan' reaches 1 billion YouTube views
The Toronto rapper joins an elite club of musicians who have multiple billion-plus-viewed videos
Toronto rapper Drake already has two music videos on YouTube that have surpassed one billion views — "Hotline Bling" and the Rihanna collaboration, "Work" — and now he is adding a third to that list.
This week, his 2018 music video for the Scorpion single "God's Plan" has hit the one billion view mark. The video, which went viral when it first came out, shows Drake giving away almost $1 million to various people, from a University of Miami student to shoppers at a grocery store who got their purchases covered by the "6 God" himself.
Drake is only surpassed by a select number of artists who have more than three billion-plus-viewed YouTube videos. They include Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, J Balvin and Shakira. Fellow Canadian Justin Bieber currently holds the record with five. But Drake may soon catch up as his 2018 Bad Bunny collaboration, "Mia," is sitting at 829 million views.
