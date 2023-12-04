Drake is bringing an artsy amusement park to Los Angeles

Drake is bringing a defunct 1980s art amusement park called Luna Luna back to life. Along with his arts and entertainment company, DreamCrew, Drake is recreating the park and turning it into an immersive art exhibition in downtown Los Angeles.

The reimagining is called Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy , and the Los Angeles Times reports it will open to the public later in December and run until spring 2024. It was reported by Hyperallergic last year that over $100 million was invested into the project.

The original Luna Luna was mounted in Hamburg during the summer of 1987. It was the brainchild of Austrian artist André Heller, who commissioned 32 other artists to create works for the fantastical park.

Luna Luna includes creations made by a who's who of contemporary art: Salvador Dali's mirrored dome, Jean-Michel Basquiat's ferris wheel, Keith Haring's carousel, Roy Lichtenstein's glass labyrinth and David Hockney's enchanted forest. All of these rides and attractions will be on display at the exhibition in Los Angeles inside of a 60,000 sq. ft. warehouse (the ferris wheel and carousel will not be in operation, but will be displayed for viewing).

It's been nearly four decades since any of these pieces were seen in public. The original Luna Luna was broken down and sitting in shipping containers in Texas for years until Drake and DreamCrew bought it.