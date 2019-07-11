Drake just unveiled the OVO Fest lineup, and it's a real hit of nostalgia

We weren't sure if OVO Fest would be returning after its 2018 hiatus, but today Drake posted the 2019 lineup on his Instagram account — and the Toronto Carnival long weekend features the boy-band nostalgia of B2K's Millennium Tour.

Drake will headline his fest on Monday, Aug. 5, at the Budweiser Amphitheatre, while B2K will headline on Sunday, Aug. 4, with reunited members Raz B, Boog (formerly J-Boog), Omarion and Fizz (formerly Lil' Fizz), who you may remember for a little track called "Bump Bump Bump" featuring P. Diddy.

Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V are also on the B2K bill, giving a good dose of early '00s rap and R&B hits.

No women appear to be performing at the festival, though we'll see who Drake's guests are on Aug. 5.

Tickets go on sale for OVO Fest on Friday, July 12.