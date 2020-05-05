Drake, Austra, Jon Vinyl and more: songs you need to hear this week

Here at CBC Music, we're always on high alert for new songs by Canadian artists, especially during this time of social isolation, when music continues to provide entertainment, comfort and distraction.

This week, we're listening to new tracks from Drake, Munya, Chris Castello, Austra, Joshua Van Tassel and Jon Vinyl. Scroll down to find out why you need to listen, too.

What new Canadian tunes are you currently obsessed with? Share them with us on Twitter @CBCMusic.

'Demons,' Drake feat. Fivio Foreign and Sosa Greek

Drake has always been known to seek out sounds from music scenes around the world and put his own take on them. That's especially true on his latest mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, which allows the rapper to jump around to different styles without worrying about the cohesion of an album. On "Demons," Drake taps into the Brooklyn drill sound and includes features from two of New York's most exciting young rappers, Fivio Foreign and Sosa Greek. Drake raps with an aggressive cadence and flow, reminiscent of his earlier foray into UK drill, "Behind Bars," trading boastful verses with Fivio and Sosa. And because it's Drake, he still manages to keep it Canadian with a shout-out to TD Bank. — Jesse Kinos-Goodin

'Anywayz,' Austra

The operatic flair of Katie Stelmanis's voice has always carried an innate drama to it, which she has beautifully applied to the music of her band, Austra. That's no different on "Anywayz," the opening track on her latest release, HiRUDiN. "You make me so angry/ I love you, I love you," she sings as the song opens with glacial synth notes. It's a vivid push and pull as Stelmanis works her way through the stages of exiting a relationship, one that she may or may not have accidentally predicted in real life as she told Apple Music : "I basically wrote myself a breakup song in advance of breaking up, so it was very convenient!" The biggest revelation comes in the explosive chorus, though, where Stelmanis realizes that losing a loved one may feel earth-shattering but in actuality, "The flowers come up anyways/ the mountains rise up anyways." — Melody Lau

'On Me,' Chris Castello

A silver lining of the COVID-19 lockdown has been the arrival of two contrasting new songs from Chris Castello. In March, we got " Rio ," a mid-tempo, Latin-flavoured torch song with acoustic guitar and a bossa nova beat. Now, he's back with the romantic slow jam "On Me," whose piano chords cast a warm glow on Castello's languorous delivery. "It's been some time since I felt anything worth mentioning to anyone," he whisper-sings, marvelling at the source of his newly rekindled, life-changing love. — Robert Rowat

'Addicted (acoustic),' Jon Vinyl

Back in February, for his performance at the Montréal en Lumière Festival, Jon Vinyl wanted to create an intimate, acoustic moment for his audience. He settled on his 2019 hit "Addicted," which he stripped down to acoustic guitar and bass and expanded with a third verse. "It ended up connecting really well with my fans in attendance and it naturally became one of the highlights of my set," Vinyl said via his publicist. He subsequently recorded and released the track as a complement to the more fully produced sound we've come to love. Which do we prefer? Yes. — RR

'Their Love was Alive Before They Were Dead,' Joshua Van Tassel

Joshua Van Tassel is a musician of many talents — composer for Laurie Brown's Pondercast; drummer for David Myles, Donovan Woods and Great Lake Swimmers; score writer for TV and theatre — but his specialty is creating a whole universe in the span of a song. With "Their Love was Alive Before They Were Dead," Van Tassel's first single from his upcoming September album Dance Music Volume II: More Songs For Slow Motion, that universe is a "love that crosses multiple reality and lifetime boundaries, and continues on in its individualistic beauty and strangeness." Van Tassel sets a rich, echoey tone on his piano, with the accompanying strings giving a hopeful texture to the instrumental track. A fun addition to the single: you can order a companion print by Geordan Moore (the Quarrelsome Yeti) on eco-friendly wildflower paper that you can plant in your garden. I highly suggest putting this track on and patiently waiting for those blooms. — Holly Gordon

'Boca Chica,' Munya

Montreal-based musician Josie Boivin, who goes by Munya, is best known for crafting airy synth-pop melodies. Her latest single, "Boca Chica," takes that breezy energy and plops it directly under the summer sun, specifically in the small Texan town the track is named after. "Boca Chica" bounces from verse to verse as Boivin layers her vocals like a one-woman girl group, her voice swinging back and forth on the infectious chorus: "Moving moving/ way too fast/ slow down (don't)/ if you want it to last." The song's inspiration may come from a bit of an odd place — Elon Musk's Space X program in Boca Chica, humanity's advancements in space travel and extraterrestrial encounters — but the face value of that chorus also serves a direct reminder that, in times of self-isolation, slowing down can have its benefits. — ML