'Don't You (Forget About Me)': Paralympian Summer Mortimer sings Simple Minds for accessibility awareness

Paralympian Summer Mortimer performs Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" for Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2021. (CBC )

How many times a week do you press play on a music video to get a little lift? For the more than one billion people with disabilities and impairments, music videos still have a long way to go to become a fully immersive experience.

Thursday, May 20, 2021, is Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), a day to get everyone thinking about digital access and inclusion. In celebration of GAAD's 10th anniversary this year, CBC Music has partnered with CBC Content Accessibility to produce a music video featuring five-time gold medal paralympian Summer Mortimer, who showcases her vocal gifts on a bossa nova cover of "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds.

Also included in the video is American Sign Language, captions and described video, highlighting the ways we can create more inclusive programming and reach people of all abilities.

How to make an accessible video

CBC is committed to reflecting the diversity of our audience and delivering content in innovative, accessible ways on all platforms. As the volume of digital video continues to grow, it plays a more important role in all our lives. In light of this ongoing evolution, there is a greater need to ensure this content is accessible to everyone. Incorporating the following elements in your videos makes them accessible to people with disabilities, allowing a wider, more diverse audience to experience your work.

Here's what you can do to make your videos more widely accessible to everyone in your audience:

1. Captions

Many deaf people, and those who are hearing impaired, rely on captions to consume content. Captions are textual representations of dialogue and other audio (including music and sound effects) overlaid on a video. Whereas closed captions can be turned on or off by audiences, open captions are burned in and always visible to all viewers. By providing one of these options, you make your content available to those who need them. Captions are also useful for people in sound-sensitive situations (i.e. in an office or other workplace), language learners, people with learning disabilities, and in situations where dialogue is hard to follow due to background noise or the rate of speech.

2. Sign language

While captions provide an accessible experience for many, they do not meet the needs of all deaf people, specifically those whose primary mode of communication is sign language. There are many distinct sign languages used around the world. They are fully developed languages with their own unique grammar, completely separate from spoken languages. They convey emotion and tone through gestures and facial expressions in a way text cannot. Including sign language in videos makes the videos more accessible, while also increasing representation and awareness of deaf culture.

3. Described video

Described video is a technique for making video accessible to blind and partially sighted audiences. It involves a narrator describing a video's key visual elements, typically during pauses in dialogue. People are often surprised to learn blind and partially sighted audiences enjoy consuming visual media at levels comparable to sighted viewers. By including described video in this programming, you will increase its reach and serve the needs of more Canadians.

The vast majority of the world's web traffic is driven by video. Including captions, described video and sign language in this content is particularly important right now, as feelings of isolation and loneliness have been intensified by the pandemic.

With a little creativity, it is entirely possible for you to create compelling videos that are also fully accessible.

Special thanks to Toronto Sign Language Interpreter Service, Pedro Miguez at Rebel Creative Media, Alan Hetherington, Summer Mortimer and all the other musicians who contributed to this video. All statistics were sourced from the World Health Organization.