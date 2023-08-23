Charlotte Cardin: 5 songs that changed my life

Charlotte Cardin is the moment. With the release of her sophomore album, 99 Nights, out today, and a 40-date tour commencing August 31, the Montreal singer-songwriter seems to be everywhere we look.

The new album blends elements of pop, electro and jazz, and features energy-packed tracks like "Confetti," which held the number one spot on CBC Music's Top 20 for three consecutive weeks, and "Jim Carrey," which gained near-viral popularity and secured a surprise phone call from the actor himself. Did the two discuss a potential collaboration in the future while on the phone? That's to be confirmed.

Cardin recently stopped by CBC Music's Toronto studio to tell us about five of the songs that have influenced her life and career as an artist, including memories of growing up obsessed with Céline Dion and harmonizing with Bryan Adams's songs on long road trips. And we should note, a song by the Spice Girls *almost* made the list.

She can recall the very first time she heard Radiohead's "No Surprises" on the radio: "I felt every note, every word. Every texture of the song really hit me and I was like, 'I want to be able to create atmospheres like that in my music.'"

Of Bryan Adams's 1998 hit "When You're Gone" featuring Melanie C, Cardin shares: "I remember playing it over and over again with my sister, and sometimes I was Mel C, sometimes she was Bryan, and we would switch our voices to try to harmonize. And harmonizing is one of my greatest pleasures in life."

Céline Dion was the first concert Cardin ever attended, and the award-winning artist left a huge impression on her. "'Pour que tu m'aimes encore' is one of the first songs I sang at one of my singing recitals when I was like eight years old, and I was obsessed with Céline Dion's voice," Cardin says. "I would try to imitate her, I would want to be like her."

Check out the full video at the top to discover all five songs that changed Charlotte Cardin's life.