Céline Dion announces new documentary that will stream on Prime Video

After more than two years away from the spotlight due to a rare diagnosis, Céline Dion will open herself up to fans with a new documentary recently acquired by Amazon MGM Studios.

Titled I Am Céline Dion, the feature-length documentary by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor will take "viewers on a journey inside Céline's past and present as she reveals her battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans," as detailed in the press release.

The documentary will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, though no release date has been announced.

Dion announced in December 2022 that she was dealing with the rare neurological condition, and that it was stopping her from performing her previously scheduled shows. She had cancelled a run of shows in January of the same year, but didn't reveal her diagnosis at the time.

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," Dion said via Instagram. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

Dion hasn't publicly talked much about what she's experiencing outside of that first announcement in 2022, but her health was the subject of speculation in late 2023 when a French-language interview with her sister Claudette led to renewed headlines about the Grammy-winning singer's condition.

"She is working hard, but she does not have control of her muscles," her older sister told 7 Jours magazine in a Dec. 12 interview. There was no further information, and Céline Dion's representatives did not respond to a CBC News request for comment.