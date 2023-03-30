CBC News Explore's BIG Music investigates how digital music has changed the industry
The latest instalment of the BIG docu-series airs Friday, March 31
The music industry has been a business first since its inception, prioritizing profit over the art that musicians create. From greedy managers to big corporations like Ticketmaster and Spotify, the idea of a democratic music industry has always been more of a dream than a reality.
In CBC News Explore's BIG Music, the latest instalment of its BIG docu-series, we take a deep dive into the history of the music industry and look at the decades-long fight for control between artists, consumers and corporations.
The episode features interviews with musicians, writers and industry insiders including Cadence Weapon, Alan Cross, Tatiana Cirisano, Kelefa Sanneh, Stephen Witt and more.
Watch the full episode below.
