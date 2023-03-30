Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Music

CBC News Explore's BIG Music investigates how digital music has changed the industry

The latest instalment of the BIG docu-series airs Friday, March 31.

The latest instalment of the BIG docu-series airs Friday, March 31

CBC Music ·
A man sitting down, wearing a white tee with a two-headed teddy bear on it.
Rapper Cadence Weapon opens up about the hardships of being a musician in the age of digital music in CBC News Explore's BIG Music. (CBC)

The music industry has been a business first since its inception, prioritizing profit over the art that musicians create. From greedy managers to big corporations like Ticketmaster and Spotify, the idea of a democratic music industry has always been more of a dream than a reality. 

In CBC News Explore's BIG Music, the latest instalment of its BIG docu-series, we take a deep dive into the history of the music industry and look at the decades-long fight for control between artists, consumers and corporations. 

The episode features interviews with musicians, writers and industry insiders including Cadence Weapon, Alan Cross, Tatiana Cirisano, Kelefa Sanneh, Stephen Witt and more. 

Watch the full episode below.

An original series from CBC News Explore, BIG jumps off from the news to expose how the biggest industries on the planet have unseen impacts on our everyday lives. Watch BIG News, BIG True Crime and BIG Dating on-demand on CBC Gem

Big Music

7 hours ago
Duration 51:09
One tap and you can hear any song in the world, but who benefits? CBC News Explore’s BIG MUSIC looks at how Spotify, Ticketmaster, LiveNation, and Tik Tok are changing the very nature of music.

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now