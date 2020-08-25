Carly Rae Jepsen, Tobi, Sylo Nozra and more: songs you need to hear this week

Each week, CBC Music producers come together to highlight Canada's best new tracks.

This week we got hooked on new songs from Carly Rae Jepsen, Tobi, Sylo Nozra, Like a Motorcycle and Cutsleeve. Scroll down to find out why you need to hear them, too.

'Me and the Boys in the Band,' Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen has stayed relatively busy during the pandemic, first releasing the highly anticipated B-sides to her 2019 album, Dedicated, then revealing that she, too, has written an entire album in quarantine, although it's unclear if she'll release that anytime soon. Until then, we have "Me and the Boys in the Band," a one-off track that basks in the memories of being on tour, one of the few things Jepsen, along with all other musicians, cannot do right now. Yet another bouncy pop tune, "Me and the Boys in the Band" illustrates just how much fun it can be on the road with your bandmates, as Jepsen laments: "We partied in the streets last night/ got a little deep last night/ in our feelings, yeah." Touring definitely has its downsides but on Jepsen's latest, it sounds like pure euphoria — a feeling that Jepsen is pretty adept at expressing — like being suspended in time, where romantic dilemmas feel as fleeting as each tour stop. — Melody Lau

'Dollas and Cents,' Tobi

Tobi gave us our favourite posse cut of the year with "24 (Toronto Remix)," and now he's back with another new song, this time with the buzzy British producer Juls. The pair teamed up for the propulsive "Dollas and Cents," with a snakey bassline and a frenetic snare that taps into diasporic sounds, connecting "Nigeria to Ghana to U.K. to Canada," Tobi told Exclaim . "It's a beautiful thing to tap into our African roots musically," he said. The song also channels some serious Anderson .Paak energy, with Tobi delivering the kind of bars that prove he's here for the long haul. "In the land of the living, listen I'm living proof," he raps, "of what a little bit of faith and dedication do." — Jesse Kinos-Goodin

'Swept Out,' Like a Motorcycle

Halifax punk band Like a Motorcycle has been teeing up its sophomore album, Dead Broke, with a slew of singles, and the crashing sound of "Swept Out" signals the fourth release. Atop a slowly built layer of guitars and a driving drum beat, the band — consisting of Michelle Skelding, Kim Carson, KT Lamond and Dave Casey — is consumed by a feeling of hopelessness on the chorus: "Swept out/ trapped in the tidal water/ downwind/ was drowning/ then caught fire/ should get help for myself/ but couldn't bother." But even though the lyrics don't deliver any silver linings within that addictive guitar rock, the harmonies throughout "Swept Out" give a feeling of community, one of togetherness in despair. (The band's lyric video for the single also brings some levity, as the song's runtime is set to the lone, slow roll of a peanut butter blob onscreen.) Dead Broke, produced by Vancouver's Howard Redekopp (who's worked with Tegan and Sara and the New Pornographers), will be out Oct. 30 via Known Accomplice. — Holly Gordon

'Citrus,' Sylo Nozra

Sylo Nozra is a Toronto artist who is influenced in equal parts by his love for '90s R&B, hip hop and K-pop. After receiving a considerable amount of love last year for his track " FOMO ," Sylo Nozra is back with "Citrus," produced by his longtime collaborator Goldchain. On it, the two lean into a bouncy, summery pop vibe that contrasts the song's lyrics about the end of a relationship. Created over video chat sessions at the beginning of COVID-19 and recorded in Sylo Nozra's bedroom, "Citrus" provides the perfect soundtrack for the end of summer, with a video that takes dancing by yourself to twisted new levels. — JKG

'Yellow Fever,' Cutsleeve

When men catcall Asian women, they're often shouting one of two things: "Konnichiwa" or "Ni hao." Obviously, these incidents are not very nuanced, but the assumption that every Asian person you run into is either Japanese or Mandarin, respectively, is clearly irritating to say the least. I've rarely seen that specific frustration expressed anywhere, outside of personal conversations, so imagine the pure glee I felt when I heard the following line from Toronto band Cutsleeve's song, "Yellow Fever": "Don't say 'ni hao' when you see my last name/ just because I'm Asian doesn't mean we're all the same."