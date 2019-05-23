Canada's music community remembers Derek Holman

Canada's classical and church music communities are mourning the loss of Derek Holman, the accomplished Toronto-based organist, conductor and composer, who died on May 20 at the age of 88.

Holman was born and educated in the U.K., where he was master at Westminster Abbey Choir School and assistant organist at St. Paul's Cathedral. Immigrating to Canada in 1965, he taught in the music theory and composition department at the University of Toronto from 1967-96. He also held positions at Grace Church on-the-Hill and the Church of Saint Simon the Apostle (now the Church of St. Peter and St. Simon-the-Apostle), and was conductor of the Canadian Children's Opera Company (CCOC) from 1975-85.

As a composer, Holman specialized in music for voices. He wrote music commissioned by the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir, the Aldebugh Connection, the CBC and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, to name a few.

Look no further than this excerpt from Holman's 2009 song cycle for tenor and piano, The Four Seasons, for an example of his melodic gift and masterful text-setting abilities:

Upon news of Holman's death, tributes from Canada's music community poured in. Most impassioned among them was soprano Karina Gauvin's:

Conductor, composer, musician, Dr. Derek Holman was my hero, my mentor and he inspired my entire youth and subsequently, my career. If I do what I do today, it's because of him. I owe him so much, I cannot even begin to express my sadness at his passing. Through his teachings I learned so much about good music, the importance of being well prepared, working hard and injecting passion into my work. It is not an understatement to say that my time in the CCOC saved me.

I have often spoken of my struggles in school prior to entering the chorus. From the moment I began my work with Dr Holman, my life changed. The countless concerts and mini tours around Ontario, the children's operas and even the grand scale operas with the Canadian Opera company that I participated in, inspired me to become a musician. I do this for a living, even though many believed I was too fragile and not cut out for the career. This I owe in great part to Dr Holman.

Dr. Holman was witty, brilliant and one of a kind. He was the very first who believed in me. During my time in the chorus, he composed Dr. Canon's Cure and I premiered the charming role of Columbine. A decade or so later, he composed Ash Roses, a cycle of poignant songs, especially for me.

Throughout the last several years, I became very busy with my career and we were a little out of touch. But just a couple of years ago, in a revival tour of my Purcell Project with Les Boréades, I was touring Canada and made a stop in Ottawa. I was so glad I was able to publicly thank him for all he had done for me. I will never forget how moving it was to see him again after all those years. When he told me, 'I wouldn't have missed it for the world,' I cried. Dear Derek, the fruits of your labours will forever live in all those whom you touched. Thank you for your music, thank you for your soul.

Toronto's Orpheus Choir described Holman as a creative genius.

We are saddened by the passing of Derek Holman, one of Canada's premier composers. Innovation, depth, wit, humour & emotional sincerity were hallmarks of his creative genius. His memory lives on through his superb scores, which many Canadian musicians were privileged to perform. <a href="https://t.co/qbQCANCLjM">pic.twitter.com/qbQCANCLjM</a> —@orpheuschoirTO

Holman was a giant of Canadian choral music, according to the Elmer Iseler Singers.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Derek Holman, a giant of Canadian Choral Music He was an organist, conductor composer with a brilliant wit & mind. We were honoured to premier, perform & record many of his works. We send condolences to his family & friends. <a href="https://t.co/QFNQhE13Wb">pic.twitter.com/QFNQhE13Wb</a> —@ElmerIseler

The Canadian Children's Opera Company took to Facebook to recall Holman's many accomplishments.

"Holman conducted the first of CCOC's commissioned operas; Menotti's Chip and his Dog, and himself wrote numerous works for the CCOC including Dr. Canon's Cure and choral works such as 'Sir Christëmas' and 'Creatures Great and Small,' which have gone on to become dearly loved staples of the treble repertoire. Holman's compositions for the CCOC.... still stand as important pillars of our repertoire," they wrote.

Soprano Mireill Asselin tweeted, "So sad to hear of the passing of the great British-Canadian composer Derek Holman. I was incredibly honoured to work with him on his Ash Roses song cycle years ago for [the] Canadian Art Song Project and the Centrediscs label. He was witty, dry, smart, exacting, and amazingly generous."

St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Ottawa posted this live recording of their performance of Holman's Magnificat and Nunc dimittis, as a tribute:

Finally, the Church of St. Peter and St. Simon-the-Apostle, where Holman was a past director of music, will honour his memory at their services on May 26: