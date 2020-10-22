Canada's Devon Packer, 14, is a finalist in the Commonwealth composition challenge

Devon Packer, a 14-year-old Montreal resident, has made the short list of the Commonwealth composition challenge, a competition for composers aged 11 to 18.

In his competition entry, above, he plays his own composition, a solo piano work called Home Fugue Home. "I kind of based it off the feel of the gigue from the first French Suite by Bach," Packer told CBC Music by phone.

It's a fugal composition that he had originally written for another competition organized by Jeunesses Musicales Canada earlier in 2020, which required contestants to use a six-note theme. Packer decided it would make a good fugue subject.

"It's based around this tune, 'Domicile adoré,' which is 'Home, Sweet Home,' — do-mi-si-la-do-re," he explained. "So I used that as the theme, in different connotations and different versions throughout the piece in different keys. And I just adapt that for about two minutes."

Packer, who's been studying piano at the McGill Conservatory of Music since he was five, points out that his fugue is not all that easy to play. "I definitely wrote some hard stuff in there," he admits. "Like, the fingerings are weird; I think certain things could be changed. It's not a perfect fugue, but the little quirks are what make it mine."

The composition challenge's short list of finalists comprises 11 entries (listen to all of them here) from seven Commonwealth countries. Packer is the only Canadian among them. The compositions range from classical to jazz, pop and folk styles.

Three prizes will be awarded, including an audience award whose winner will be determined by public voting. To vote for your favourite finalist in the Commonwealth composition challenge, head over here.