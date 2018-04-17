Buffy Sainte-Marie announces debut children's book

Canadian singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced Hey Little Rockabye: A Lullaby for Pet Adoption, her debut children's picture book.

The book, which will be published on May 12 by Greystone Kids and was illustrated by Ben Hodson, tells the story of a girl and her family considering pet adoption.

Hey Little Rockabye will come out on May 12 via Greystone Kids. (Greystone Kids)

An accompanying song will be released on streaming services to coincide with the book's release. The back of the book will also include sheet music for readers to sing along.

"No matter what kind of animal your little rockabye pet is," Sainte-Marie says in a press release, "I hope my song will make you feel loving and cozy together and fill you both with special joy."

While Sainte-Marie has never written a children's book before, the Polaris Music Prize- and Juno Award-winning musician does have an extensive history of working in education.

In the '70s, she had a recurring role on Sesame Street and became the first person to ever breastfeed on television in a 1977 episode. And in 1996, she created the Cradleboard Teaching Project, a multimedia educational program that taught Indigenous and non-Indigenous children about Indigeneity, cultural practices and customs to address systemic racism.