Black Lives Matter soundtrack: 30 powerful songs about police brutality, anti-Black racism and revolution

In 1988, Compton hip-hop group N.W.A. released "F--k tha Police," an urgent, powerful protest song that looked police brutality and racial profiling directly in the eye and demanded action. Today, that song's message is, sadly, still as relevant as ever.

Since last Friday, "F--k tha Police" has seen a resurgence with a 272 per cent increase in on-demand streams, according to Rolling Stone. As demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd, anti-Black racism and police brutality continue across the United States and around the world, people are turning to the music that speaks to that experience.

Streams of Childish Gambino's "This is America" also jumped 149 per cent, while Kendrick Lamar's "Alright," which became a Black Lives Matter anthem when it was released in 2015, increased 71 per cent.

There's a long history of artists speaking out in song against police brutality and racism, and since the Black Lives Matter movement began in 2013, that tradition has only grown stronger. Below are 30 songs released since 2013 that are powerful, poignant reminders of what's going on right now. They come from musicians of all genres, although mostly rap and R&B. They are this generation's soundtrack to a fight that has been going on for far too long.

'Be Free,' J Cole (2014)

Can you tell me why every time I step outside

I see my n--gas down

Ooh, I'm letting you know

That it ain't no gun they can make that could kill my soul.

'Black Rage,' Lauryn Hill (2014)

Black rage is founded on blocking the truth

Murder and crime, compromise and distortion.

'Hands Up,' Vince Staples (2014)

Just your colour is enough to get you under arrest

Strong hand of the law got me feelin' oppressed

If you flippin', kill a 50, then you get in a chair

Payin' taxes for some f--kin' clowns to ride around.

'The Charade,' D'Angelo and the Vanguard (2014)

All we wanted was a chance to talk

'Stead we only got outlined in chalk

Feet have bled a million miles we've walked

Revealing at the end of the day, the charade.

'Marching on Ferguson,' Tom Morello (2014)

No peace and no patience

I'm under surveillance

Wish I woulda paid less

Different glove, same fit

I'm marching on Ferguson

I'm marching tonight.

'Don't Shoot,' the Game feat. Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Diddy, Fabolous, Wale, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Yo Gotti, Currensy, Problem, King Pharaoh and TGT (2014)

Yo, come on we gotta stick together, we all we got

Police taking shots and I ain't talkin' 'bout Ciroc

I'm talking 'bout Emmett Till, I'm talking bout Ezell Ford

I'm talking 'bout Sean Bell, they never go to jail for

Trayvon over Skittles, Mike Brown Cigarillos

History keeps repeating itself, like a Biggie instrumental

America's a glass house and my revenge is mental

Rather use my brain than throw a cocktail through a window.

'Hell You Talmbout,' Janelle Monae (2015)

Walter Scott, say his name

Walter Scott, say his name

Walter Scott, say his name

Walter Scott, won't you say his name?

'Sandra's Smile,' Blood Orange (2015)

Who taught you to breathe, then took away your speech

Made you feel so loved, then shook your hand with gloves?

You watched her pass away the words she said weren't faint

Closed our eyes for a while, but I still see Sandra's smile.

'Baltimore,' Prince feat. Eryn Allen Kane (2015)

Are we gonna see another bloody day?

We're tired of the cryin' and people dyin'

Let's take all the guns away.

'Insert Here,' Kardinal Offishall (2015)

Too many Black boys get shot,

Somewhere safe and in a tight box,

It's a free Black's paradox.

'Cry No More,' Rhiannon Giddens (2015)

Five hundred years of poison (I can't cry no more)

Five hundred years of grief (I can't cry no more)

Five hundred years of reasons (I can't cry no more)

To weep with disbelief (I can't cry no more).

'16 Shots,' Vic Mensa (2016)

Got her first-born son stole from her

He never had a chance and we all know it's 'cause he's Black

Shot 'im 16 times, how f--ked up is that?

'Black America Again,' Common feat. Stevie Wonder (2016)

Here we go, here, here we go again

Trayvon'll never get to be an older man

Black children, they childhood stole from them

Robbed of our names and our language, stole again.

'Formation,' Beyoncé (2016)

OK, OK, ladies, now let's get in formation, ('cause I slay)

Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, ('cause I slay)

Prove to me you got some coordination, ('cause I slay)

Slay trick, or you get eliminated.

'Spiritual,' Jay Z (2016)

Yeah, I am not poison, no I am not poison

Just a boy from the hood that

Got my hands in the air

In despair don't shoot

I just wanna do good, ah.

'Power,' Rapsody feat. Kendrick Lamar and Lance Skiiiwalker (2017)

Badge make police feel powerful in the hood

Guns make us feel powerful but they don't do no good

I know my blackness powerful and they don't like that

I know some n--gas sold theirs, sit back and watch 'em tap dance.

'Don't Don't Do It!' N.E.R.D. feat. Kendrick Lamarr (2017)

Soon or later sides gon' switch

You know Johnny got that itch

How many more of us gotta see the coroner?

Slain by the same badge, stop, wait, brake, fast!

'Land of the Free,' Joey Bada$$ (2017)

In the land of the free, it's for the free loaders

Leave us dead in the street then be your organ donors

They disorganized my people, made us all loners.

'Nothin New,' 21 Savage (2017)

Lost his faith in Jesus Christ, he prayin' to a bandana

Police gunned his brother down, this shit too hard to handle

Loading up his chopper, he gon' show 'em Black Lives Matter.

'Last Ones,' Amaal (2017)

They tried to take all of our pieces

Hiding the way, but don't ever count us out

'Cause we will be the last ones down.

'Cops Shot the Kid,' Nas (2018)

Tell me, who do we call to report crime

If 9-1-1 doin' a driveby?

It's certain things I can't abide by

I ain't bein' extreme, this is my side.

'The Stone Throwers (Gone in a Blink),' Shad (2018)

Stone Throwers

Forced to go toe-to-toe,

Blow for blow

In a war zone with only stones to throw

Vilified by all sides

Vilified for small crimes

Forced to go blow for blow

In a war zone with only stones to throw.

'This is America,' Childish Gambino (2018)

This is America

Don't catch you slippin' now

Look at how I'm livin' now

Police be trippin' now

Yeah, this is America.

'Pig Feet,' Terrace Martin feat. Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington, G Perico, Daylyt (2020)

Helicopters over my balcony

If the police can't harass, they wanna smoke every ounce of me.

'Body Cast,' Dua Saleh (2020)

Lately I've had plaster on my mind

County ain't shit, they got bodies on the line

Lately I've been analyzing time

Y'all been dodging cameras like they bullets over crime.

'FTP,' YG (2020)

Protect and serve mean duck and swerve

Police pulled me over, I don't stop, I'm scared (scared).

'Cops With Guns are the Worst!!!,' Snotty Nose Rez Kids (2020)

F--k the police, with a fist to the sky!

We fighting for the future homie pick a side

New lies, cut ties, new genocide

We the future and the future will be televised.

'24 (Toronto Remix), TOBi feat. Shad, Jazz Cartier, Haviah Mighty, Ejji Smith

But before you leave the house you need to

Tuck in your shirt, yeah

Make sure it's pristine on your pants

Lookin' your best, yeah

Gotta be fresh and watchin' your step

Show some respect to those who serve and protect

Don't get upset and hold on a sec

Go with the breath, flow with the breath

Hang with your friends but not after 10, nah.

'Black Like Me,' Mickey Guyton

If you think we live in the land of the free

You should try to be Black like me.

'Walking in the Snow,' Run the Jewels (2020)

You so numb you watch the cops choke out a man like me

Until my voice goes from a shriek to a whispered 'I can't breathe'

And you sit there, in house, on couch, and watch it on TV

The most you give's a Twitter rant and call it a tragedy.