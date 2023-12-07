The top 10 Canadian pop songs of 2023

Whether it was a soaring chorus or an inescapable hook, pop music shone in 2023. Catchy, upbeat tracks dominated, taking over the charts and TikTok, and for the most part, it was women who were at the forefront: three out of the top 10 songs of the year were pop bangers by women, who are very well-represented on this list.

From Charlotte Cardin's ode to introverts to Carly Rae Jepsen's psychedelic love song, these are the pop songs that reigned supreme.

10. 'Married by Elvis,' Begonia

On this tender song about the absurdities of love and what it makes you do, Begonia summons sterling similes: "Standing at the steeple/ acting like a couple stupid people." It's one of the most gorgeous and romantic tracks on her Polaris-shortlisted album, Powder Blue.

9. 'Majimbo,' Aiza

This self-proclaimed Afro-bop queen deserves the title based on "Majimbo" alone: an irresistible tribute to Kenyan star comedian Elsa Majimbo. It shines on her debut album Sovereignty — a bouncy, groove-forward record that's equal parts uplifting and empowering.

8. 'Kollage,' Carly Rae Jepsen

Soft and soulful, Jepsen is raw and reflective on this dreamy track: "Nothing really matters, but it matters if it matters to you." We also noted in our best albums of 2023 roundup, that the psychedelic song is the emotional core of Jepsen's album, The Loveliest Time.

7. 'You On My Arm,' Leith Ross

A celebration of queer love, "(You) On My Arm" details the yearning someone goes through when experiencing an intense crush, soundtracked by guitar-driven, swoon-worthy indie-pop. There's a reason it was selected as a song for this year's Canadian Music Class Challenge.

6. 'Un Deux Trois,' Munya

"Un Deux Trois" is the perfect synthesis of Munya's laidback delivery with funk-inspired rhythm guitar and bass, resulting in a track that could've fit seamlessly on Daft Punk's Random Access Memories. (Songs You Need to Hear, July 12)

5. 'Hotter Now,' Lu Kala

Powerhouse pop singer Lu Kala brings a bit of disco flare to this upbeat banger all about glowing up after a breakup. "What doesn't kill you makes you hotter now/ a little wilder when the lights go out," she sings, with a wink. It's fun, funky and dripping in self-empowerment.

4. 'Wrong Love,' Celeigh Cardinal

Juno Award-winning artist Celeigh Cardinal shines on this catchy and inviting single that'll be sure to have you dancing. There's something so delicious about embarking on a forbidden romance, and Cardinal fully leans into embracing an ill-fated love: "Why do all these bad things feel so damn good?" she sings.

3. 'I Wanna be Your Right Hand,' Nemahsis

Palestinian Canadian pop artist Nemahsis expresses her love language on "I Wanna be Your Right Hand," with her voice desperately reaching out to someone as she begs to be of service — to be useful in the name of showing her love and devotion. Over an acoustic riff that's reminiscent of the Smashing Pumpkins' "1979," Nemahsis sounds equal parts steadfast and free, playing with her voice in ways she hasn't in previous releases. While she's already established her talent for writing heart-wrenching ballads — as displayed on her 2022 EP, Eleven Achers — "I Wanna be Your Right Hand" proves that the rising star has a much wider range that has yet to be fully explored. We can't wait to hear where she takes her music next. (Songs You Need to Hear, March 22)

2. 'Confetti,' Charlotte Cardin

Cardin's self-described ode to introverts is a dark and bouncy single to soundtrack the nights you say you're too busy to come out — but are really just staying home to snuggle your pet. "I feel like a zombie, I'll die at the party/ yeah, you'll find my body fully covered in confetti/ I tried calling somebody to tell them, 'Come, get me,'/ but you'll find my body fully covered in confetti," the Montrealer sings on the chorus, describing a social anxiety-induced death before dropping that simple but sharp one-liner: "La-da-da-da-da." It was Cardin's first release since her Juno-sweeping 2021 album, Phoenix, and it had us hooked. (Songs You Need to Hear, April 19)

1. 'Greedy,' Tate McRae

"Greedy" is a juggernaut. McRae's September single quickly took over TikTok, Instagram and pop radio thanks to the Calgary-born singer's sultry, smokey vocals, the delicious beat (it samples "Promiscuous," which scratches our nostalgia itch), and confident lyrics about knowing your worth. It's currently sitting at more than 460 million streams and views across Spotify and Youtube combined. Unsurprisingly, the songwriting team included some writers who know how to make a hit: Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé), Jasper Harris (Lil Nas X, Doja Cat) and Amy Allen (Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes).

In the era of sad-girl pop (think Billie Eilish or Olivia Rodrigo), high-energy pop bangers have become a rarity — even McRae's earlier releases fall more into the moody, downtempo pop that has taken over in recent years. "Greedy" was a welcome surprise: we'd been craving something earwormy, ridiculously fun and easy to dance to (just check out the choreography in the music video). McRae is coming into her own diva energy, and the outsized charisma is working for her. In a press release she shared: "I feel like this is the first time where people are seeing a feistier and more playful side of me." We're all for feisty Tate if it means a run of even more stellar pop moments like this.