Aysanabee, Snotty Nose Rez Kids lead 2023 Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Award winners

The 2023 Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards took place at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on June 6, and recent Juno nominee Aysanabee took home three awards, leading the evening's wins. The Oji-Cree musician, who released his debut album, Watin, last year, won in the categories of pop/alternative/rock album of the year, artistic video for "We Were Here," and rising star.

Aysanabee performs 'We Were Here' with Northern Cree | 2023 Juno Awards Duration 3:28 Aysanabee performs 'We Were Here' with Northern Cree at the 2023 Juno Awards

Three-time Polaris shortlisters Snotty Nose Rez Kids followed suit with two wins, for rap/hip-hop/electronica album and recording artists of the year, while Digging Roots took home an award for the category of social voice.

The Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards were established in 2021 as part of the nearly 30-year-running Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival, and take place bi-annually. Their goal is to celebrate the " artistic excellence and accomplishments of First Nations, Inuit and Métis musicians from across the country."

This year, the awards were hosted by Sarain Fox, and featured performances by Aysanabee, Indian City, Andrea Menard, Plex and Joel Wood. Vince Fontaine, co-founder of Eagle & Hawk and former frontman of Indian City, posthumously received the Legacy Award, and was honoured at the ceremony.

Scroll down for the complete list of nominees, with the winners indicated in bold.

Radio song single of the year

"Nomads," Aysanabee

"Thick as Thieves," Blue Moon Marquee

"Wannabe," Indian City

"Deadman," Logan Staats

"I'm Good," Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Country album of the year

That's the Way it Goes , Jim Jacobs

Classic Country Couple, Jerry Sereda

A Place to Call Home, Trent Agecoutay

It's Time, Jarrid Lee, Chief & Council

Pop/alternative/rock album of the year

Watin , Aysanabee

Zhawenim, Digging Roots

Code Red, Indian City

Kizmet, Melody McArthur

Star Nation, Nadjiwan

Live musical performance of the year

"Nomads," Aysanabee

"Long Black Train," Blue Moon Marquee

"War Club," DJ Shub

"Codeine," Logan Staats

"Grave Digger," "Bully Mode," "No Jesus Piece," "Sink or Swim" medley, Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Social voice

Digging Roots

Plex

Geneviève Salamone

Logan Staats

Adrian Sutherland

Artistic video

"We Were Here," Aysanabee (director: Jon B. Elliott)

"Red Flags," Plex (director: Doug Bedard)

The Unforgotten," Geneviève Salamone (director: Geneviève Salamone)

"Damn Right," Snotty Nose Rez Kids (directors: Sterling Larose/ Ellie Cameron)

"Walk With Me," Adrian Sutherland (director: RoseAnna Schick)

Roots album of the year

Scream , Holler & Howl, Blue Moon Marquee

Zhawenim, Digging Roots

Inuugama, Joey Nowyuk

The Spaces in Between, Amanda Rheaume

When the Magic Hits, Adrian Sutherland

Rap/hip-hop/electronica album of the year

Passage, Cody Coyote

Going Through the Motions, Patrick Moon Bird

Unidentified, Mr. Sauga

Who Am I to Judge, Plex

I'm Good, HBU?, Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Métis artist/group of the year

G.R. Gritt

Kaeley Jade

Andrea Menard

Amanda Rheaume

Brandi Vezina

International Indigenous artist/group recording of the year

G Precious

Solju

Secret Tween

Music in the arts

Love Wins, Lacey Hill

A Broken Heart (Remembers the Breaking) , Kaeley Jade

Muskwa's Mountain Home, Jessica McMann

Recording artist(s) of the year

Ayasanabee

Digging Roots

Lacey Hill

Laura Niquay

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Rising star

Aysanabee

Laura Niquay

Mr. Sauga

Stun

Joel Wood

Inuit artist/group of the year

Angela Amarualik

Beatrice Deer

Brenda Montana

Joey Nowyuk

Shauna Seeteenak

Powwow/hand drum/fiddle/instrumental album of the year