Aysanabee, Snotty Nose Rez Kids lead 2023 Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Award winners
Logan Staats, Digging Roots and more also took home trophies at the 2nd bi-annual event
The 2023 Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards took place at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on June 6, and recent Juno nominee Aysanabee took home three awards, leading the evening's wins. The Oji-Cree musician, who released his debut album, Watin, last year, won in the categories of pop/alternative/rock album of the year, artistic video for "We Were Here," and rising star.
Three-time Polaris shortlisters Snotty Nose Rez Kids followed suit with two wins, for rap/hip-hop/electronica album and recording artists of the year, while Digging Roots took home an award for the category of social voice.
The Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards were established in 2021 as part of the nearly 30-year-running Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival, and take place bi-annually. Their goal is to celebrate the "artistic excellence and accomplishments of First Nations, Inuit and Métis musicians from across the country."
This year, the awards were hosted by Sarain Fox, and featured performances by Aysanabee, Indian City, Andrea Menard, Plex and Joel Wood. Vince Fontaine, co-founder of Eagle & Hawk and former frontman of Indian City, posthumously received the Legacy Award, and was honoured at the ceremony.
Scroll down for the complete list of nominees, with the winners indicated in bold.
Radio song single of the year
- "Nomads," Aysanabee
- "Thick as Thieves," Blue Moon Marquee
- "Wannabe," Indian City
- "Deadman," Logan Staats
- "I'm Good," Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Country album of the year
- That's the Way it Goes, Jim Jacobs
- Classic Country Couple, Jerry Sereda
- A Place to Call Home, Trent Agecoutay
- It's Time, Jarrid Lee, Chief & Council
Pop/alternative/rock album of the year
- Watin, Aysanabee
- Zhawenim, Digging Roots
- Code Red, Indian City
- Kizmet, Melody McArthur
- Star Nation, Nadjiwan
Live musical performance of the year
- "Nomads," Aysanabee
- "Long Black Train," Blue Moon Marquee
- "War Club," DJ Shub
- "Codeine," Logan Staats
- "Grave Digger," "Bully Mode," "No Jesus Piece," "Sink or Swim" medley, Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Social voice
- Digging Roots
- Plex
- Geneviève Salamone
- Logan Staats
- Adrian Sutherland
Artistic video
- "We Were Here," Aysanabee (director: Jon B. Elliott)
- "Red Flags," Plex (director: Doug Bedard)
- The Unforgotten," Geneviève Salamone (director: Geneviève Salamone)
- "Damn Right," Snotty Nose Rez Kids (directors: Sterling Larose/ Ellie Cameron)
- "Walk With Me," Adrian Sutherland (director: RoseAnna Schick)
Roots album of the year
- Scream, Holler & Howl, Blue Moon Marquee
- Zhawenim, Digging Roots
- Inuugama, Joey Nowyuk
- The Spaces in Between, Amanda Rheaume
- When the Magic Hits, Adrian Sutherland
Rap/hip-hop/electronica album of the year
- Passage, Cody Coyote
- Going Through the Motions, Patrick Moon Bird
- Unidentified, Mr. Sauga
- Who Am I to Judge, Plex
- I'm Good, HBU?, Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Métis artist/group of the year
- G.R. Gritt
- Kaeley Jade
- Andrea Menard
- Amanda Rheaume
- Brandi Vezina
International Indigenous artist/group recording of the year
- G Precious
- Solju
- Secret Tween
Music in the arts
- Love Wins, Lacey Hill
- A Broken Heart (Remembers the Breaking), Kaeley Jade
- Muskwa's Mountain Home, Jessica McMann
Recording artist(s) of the year
- Ayasanabee
- Digging Roots
- Lacey Hill
- Laura Niquay
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Rising star
- Aysanabee
- Laura Niquay
- Mr. Sauga
- Stun
- Joel Wood
Inuit artist/group of the year
- Angela Amarualik
- Beatrice Deer
- Brenda Montana
- Joey Nowyuk
- Shauna Seeteenak
Powwow/hand drum/fiddle/instrumental album of the year
- kâkîsimo ᑳᑮᓯᒧᐤ, Cikwes
- Incandescent Tales, Jessica McMann
- Ôskimacîtahowin: A New Beginning, Northern Cree
- Mikwanak Kamôsakinat, Joel Wood