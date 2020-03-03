Avril Lavigne, Wolf Parade among Canadian musicians cancelling international tours due to coronavirus concerns

As the worldwide count of reported coronavirus cases nears 90,000, with 27 reported cases in Canada, many touring musicians are starting to rethink their international travel plans.

Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne was set to kick off the Asia leg of her world tour in Shenzhen, China, on April 23, but the singer has now cancelled that string of shows due to concerns over the continued coronavirus outbreak.

"I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets," Lavigne told fans in a social media post. "Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You're in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon."

Lavigne is not the only Canadian musician who has hit pause on their tour plans. Montreal rock band Wolf Parade also posted a message online earlier this week informing fans that it would not move forward with its European tour.

"We feel strongly that it would be both globally irresponsible and potentially risky for the band to carry out the tour at this time," the band wrote. "The amount of major airports, international driving, and crowds of people we would be interacting with — they all combine to form what is ultimately a bad idea; a recipe for a potential worst-case-scenario in which we could end up being unknown carriers of the virus across multiple borders, or end up ill and/or quarantine ourselves overseas."

The band members assured fans that they are in the middle of rescheduling their shows, but since those aren't set yet fans should "get a refund for the cancelled dates now."

Singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco has not publicly released a statement but has cancelled his upcoming Japan tour (including dates in Sapporo, Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, Hiroshima and Fukuoka), which was originally scheduled for April.

Not all musicians have put their tours on hold just yet. For example, Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour is currently still scheduled to hit up Asia, Europe and North America starting in March with some of its earliest dates in Japan and the Philippines.

Internationally, the coronavirus has affected a number of other touring musicians including K-pop stars BTS, rock groups Green Day and Jimmy Eat World, U.K. rapper Stormzy, R&B artist Khalid and English rockers New Order.