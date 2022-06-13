Arcade Fire, Backxwash, the Weeknd and more make the 2022 Polaris Music Prize long list

The 2022 Polaris Music Prize long list is here.

As with previous years of the award, which annually honours the best Canadian album of the year, the Polaris long list features 40 albums that were selected by a panel of 197 Canadian jurors (which includes many CBC Music producers). In total, 223 albums were considered this year.

This year's crop of nominees include four previous Polaris winners: Arcade Fire (2011), Tanya Tagaq (2014), Haviah Mighty (2019) and Backxwash (2020). In addition to that, it appears that there are more returning nominees than newcomers, with only approximately 37% of the nominees being first-timers (including Chiiild, Luna Li, Kelly McMichael and Adria Kain). Other notable acts include R&B star the Weeknd, who makes his fifth long list appearance; four-time short list nominee Shad; and last year's shortlisted musician Daniel Monkman (Zoon) who scores his second nomination in a row, this time for his collaborative project with Status/Non-Status's Adam Sturgeon in Ombiigizi.

Eligible albums must have been released between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022. (Although albums released between May 1 and May 31, 2021, that didn't make the 2021 long list were also considered.) Judging is based solely on artistic merit, with no consideration for genre or record sales.

The Polaris Music Prize top 10 short list will be announced on July 14 as part of a two-hour special during Drive on CBC Music. The winner, who will receive a $50,000 grand prize, will be chosen by a grand jury and revealed at a live gala event in Toronto on Sept. 19. The nine other nominated acts will receive $3,000 each courtesy of Slaight Music.

Last year, Edmonton-born rapper Cadence Weapon took home the title for his album, Parallel World.

Here are the 40 longlisted albums:

AHI, Prospect

Arcade Fire, We

Backxwash, I Lie Here Buried with My Rings and My Dresses

BadBadNotGood, Talk Memory

Jean-Michel Blais, Aubades

Basia Bulat, The Garden

Tanika Charles, Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly

Chiiild, Hope for Sale

Destroyer, Labyrinthitis

Julie Doiron, I Thought of You

The Garrys, Get Thee to a Nunnery

The Halluci Nation, One More Saturday Night

Joyful Joyful, Joyful Joyful

Adria Kain, When Flowers Bloom

Lydia Képinski, Depuis

Pierre Kwenders, José Louis and the Paradox of Love

Ada Lea, one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

Lisa Leblanc, Chiac Disco

Hubert Lenoir, PICTURA DE IPSE: Musique directe

Luna Li, Duality

Les Louanges, Crash

Loony, soft thing

Kelly McMichael, Waves

Men I Trust, Untourable Album

Haviah Mighty, Stock Exchange

myst milano., Shapeshyfter

Cedric Noel, Hang Time

Ombiigizi, Sewn Back Together

Orville Peck, Bronco

Ouri, Frame of a Fauna

P'tit Belliveau, Un homme et son piano

PUP, The Unraveling of PuptheBand

SATE, The Fool

Shad, Tao

Sister Ray, Communion

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Life After

Stars, From Capelton Hill

Tanya Tagaq, Tongues

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Charlotte Day Wilson, Alpha