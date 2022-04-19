Aquakultre's spring strut, and 3 more songs you need to hear this week

Here at CBC Music, we're always on high alert for new songs by Canadian artists.

This week, we're listening to new tracks from:

Aquakultre.

Bruno Capinan.

NLN.

Fanclubwallet.

Scroll down to find out why you need to listen.

'Don't Trip,' Aquakultre

When you're shivering, it will warm you up,

Fizzling like a soda pop,

If I could then I'll prolly roll it up.

Comforting, effervescent, intoxicating: Aquakultre's Lance Sampson enumerates love's many attributes during this invigorating new single — the title track from his upcoming album, due out July 22. "A lot of COVID-era art encapsulates the difficult times we're living through," he says via press release, "but I wanted to flip the script and get back to dancing and having fun." Set in vibrant (and rarely used) G-flat major, the gospel-tinged song's celebratory tone and positively slapping beat accomplish that mission decisively. With a tempo perfect for strutting, "Don't Trip" is the ideal accompaniment (and advice) for your next springtime stroll. — Robert Rowat

'Qualquer Lugar,' Bruno Capinan

While the scenery in Bruno Capinan's video for their latest single, "Qualquer Lugar," is breathtaking, the most striking thing about the song is its sense of freedom. Backed by synths and propelled by a sassy brass section, Capinan — who was born in Brazil, where the video was filmed, and is now based in Toronto — sings and dances with the agency of someone who's finally found where they feel most themselves. "Qualquer Lugar," which translates from Portuguese to mean "any place," is "about finding that special place where you can be true to who you are, but also where you can be reminded of the good in the world and in humanity," they said in a press release — a place that can be particularly difficult, and dangerous, to find as a queer artist from a country run by a far-right president . Capinan's art is both celebration and protest, and we can't wait to hear more from their upcoming album, Tara Rara, out May 13 via Lulaworld Music. — Holly Gordon

'Unclear,' NLN

This 19-year-old Ottawa rapper was putting out a song a week last year — that's one way to reach his 10,000 hours — trying his hand at multiple production styles and sounds. He's got an uncanny ability to rap over any kind of beat. He's since slowed down his output but hasn't stopped surprising us with each new release. His latest single, "Unclear," is a bopping track with drum-and-bass-style breaks, melodic rapping and an earworm-y chorus. NLN is asking for some clarity in a potential relationship: he's stuck in a rut, where someone's uncertainty has him overthinking every little thing. But he's not giving up. Throughout the song he remains adamant that things could work out: "I'm telling you we really vibe/ But you don't wanna hear my side." — Kelsey Adams

'Trying to be Nice,' fanclubwallet

Self-doubt is anything but kind, and that sentiment is made clear right off the bat on fanclubwallet's latest single, "Trying to be Nice." Contrary to its title, the Ottawa artist (real name Hannah Judge) kicks the track off by telling listeners, and perhaps herself: "I'm not trying to be nice." The negative thoughts continue to spill out from there atop steady drums and riffs and later the addition of bright synths. "Trying to be Nice" was written in two halves: the first half came together on a Greyhound bus when Judge decided to move back home, and the second half came together a few years later in a studio in the woods. "It's all about wondering what people think of you and questioning what you think of yourself," Judge said in a statement. Uncertainty may be the throughline here, but fanclubwallet sounds more assured than ever. Fanclubwallet's debut album, You Have got to be Kidding Me, is out on May 20. — Melody Lau