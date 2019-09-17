Andy Kim, Bobby Curtola, Chilliwack and Cowboy Junkies to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Next month, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame will welcome four legendary acts to its fold: Andy Kim, Bobby Curtola (posthumously), Chilliwack and Cowboy Junkies.

Their induction will take place at Calgary's Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, on Oct. 27.

"Canada has such incredible talent that are represented on the international stage and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by Music Canada, will help us recognize and honour these individuals for all of their artistic contributions to the cultural fabric of our country," says Allan Reid, president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), the JUNO Awards and MusiCounts.

Originally from Montreal, Andy Kim was the singer-songwriter behind a number of pop/rock hits in the 1960s and '70s, including "Baby I Love You" and the No. 1 hit, "Rock Me Gently." Still active, he released It's Decided in 2015.

Bobby Curtola got his start as a teen idol in Port Arthur, Ont., in the early '60s. His biggest hit was "Fortune Teller," which sold 2.5 million copies, and he was the first artist to receive a Canadian-registered gold album. He died in 2016.

Founded in Vancouver in 1970, Chilliwack became a fixture on Canada's rock 'n' roll scene with unforgettable hits such as "Fly at Night," "I Believe" and, of course, "My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone).

On Nov. 27, 1987, the Cowboy Junkies walked into Church of the Holy Trinity in Toronto and laid down The Trinity Session, establishing the introspective, quiet intensity that would be their musical signature through three decades. (We ranked their albums.)

Established in 1978, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame recognizes Canadian artists who have distinguished themselves here at home and/or on the international stage, including Anne Murray, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Oscar Peterson, Rush, the Guess Who, the Tragically Hip, Shania Twain and others.

An hour-long special showcasing this Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be available to stream on Nov. 2 exclusively on CBC Gem. In addition, a second special highlighting the inductees and featuring in-depth interviews will air as part of Music Day on CBC on Sunday, March 15, 2020, ahead of the 2020 Juno Awards.

