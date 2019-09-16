An up-to-date list of Canadian live streams to watch during COVID-19
This week: Haviah Mighty, Sarah Harmer, Allie X, Basia Bulat and more are keeping fans entertained
This time of social distancing is necessary but difficult, putting a big strain on people whose livelihoods depend on bringing people together. And while musicians have been cancelling tours and plans daily, they still want to bring their art to the masses — and hopefully drum up some revenue in the process, from fans who are able to contribute during this tough financial time.
As the coronavirus pandemic progresses, CBC Music will be keeping an eye out for Canadian musicians' live streams and efforts to keep creating while most people are self-isolating. We'll keep updating this list as often as possible, but if something's missing please let us know via Twitter: @CBCMusic.
Ongoing
- On March 15, the Facebook group Ottawa Live Music Streams! was created "to serve as a virtual venue to showcase our region's musical talent," and urged fans to get in contact with live-streaming musicians to tip them for their efforts. The page is constantly updated with both live streams and recorded performances.
- Daily, 5:30 p.m. PT: Grammy-winning musician and composer David Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee, are hosting the "Kat and Dave" show via Foster's Instagram account.
- Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 p.m. ET: l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal will stream a concert from its archive. "While we hit the pause button on our live shows, we will be more present than ever on our digital platforms," reads an email statement. "The OSM invites you to experience great musical moments from the comfort of your living room."
- Daily, 7 p.m. ET: Watch Juno-nominated artist iskwē's new Instagram live series, My Living Room, beginning on March 18 with special guest Ria Mae ("over split screen to make sure we follow social distance protocol," iskwē assures).
The following guests will join iskwē (virtually) in March:
- March 26: Matt Barnes.
- March 27: Tom Wilson.
- March 28: Ashley McKenzie Barnes.
- March 29: Gggarth.
- March 30: Kaniehtiio Horn.
- March 31: Ryan Redcorn of the 1491s.
- Daily: Rufus Wainwright will perform daily via Instagram in a series he's calling Musical Everydays. Yesterday's performance was of the singer's 2004 song "The Art Teacher."
- Every Wednesday, 2 p.m. MT: The Blue Jay Sessions, which normally involve Canadian musicians playing in songwriters' rounds every two months at a Calgary venue, have gone virtual — and weekly. The next session, on April 1, will feature JJ Shiplett, Justine Vandergrift, Brandi Sidoryk of Nice Horse and Shantaia. (The Sessions collect donations/tips via a PayPal link and distribute evenly among the performers each week.) You can check out the inaugural session from March 18 below.
- Every Saturday, 12 p.m. PT: Dan Mangan will host a weekly Side Door-related show called #Quarantunes. Tickets will be $6, and the March 21 proceeds will go to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.
I’ll be streaming a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeeklySideDoor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeeklySideDoor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Quarantunes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Quarantunes</a> show every Sat of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SelfIsolation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SelfIsolation</a> 12PST / 3EST / 7GMT. Tix $6 and 100% of tmmw’s proceeds go to <a href="https://twitter.com/VanFoodBank?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VanFoodBank</a><a href="https://t.co/Tud5OnXNjT">https://t.co/Tud5OnXNjT</a><a href="https://twitter.com/sidedooraccess?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sidedooraccess</a> waiving commissions at least until end of March for any artist to stream shows <a href="https://t.co/cw6h7NviER">pic.twitter.com/cw6h7NviER</a>—@danmanganmusic
- Daily, noon ET: For five to 10 minutes each day, a member of the National Arts Centre Orchestra will take to YouTube for a lunch break, which could be "anything," as NAC Orchestra music director Alexander Shelley said via the announcement video, including chatting or playing music. Check out the first one, from March 23, below, featuring violinist Jeremy Mastrangelo as he performs "Gavotte en Rondeau" from Bach's 3rd partita for solo violin in E-major.
- Every Thursday, 9 p.m. ET: Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine host In my Bed With ExJ + Friends via Instagram and Facebook Live.
- Every Sunday, 5 p.m. ET: Jamie Fine hosts In the Kitchen via Instagram and Facebook Live.
- Every Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET: Elijah Woods hosts In the Basement [Studio] via Instagram and Facebook Live.
Guys... being in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Quarantine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Quarantine</a> has us missing your faces!!! Who wants to hang?! Join us on our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InstagramLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InstagramLive</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FacebookLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FacebookLive</a> for these events coming up. We will see you TONIGHT “In My Bed With ExJ + Friends”. 🥳 Don’t miss out!! 🎉🎉<br><br>RSVP TO OUR EVENT: <a href="https://t.co/rv2DCeyYUF">https://t.co/rv2DCeyYUF</a> <a href="https://t.co/RVnDA6ezRV">pic.twitter.com/RVnDA6ezRV</a>—@ExJMusic
This week
- March 26, 1 p.m. ET: Allie X will perform as part of Billboard's Live At-Home series via Billboard's Facebook page. You can check out the rest of this week's schedule here.
- March 26, 3 p.m. ET: Kaia Kater will perform from her living room via both Facebook Live and her YouTube page as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 26, 3 p.m. ET: Catherine MacLellan will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 26, 4 p.m. ET: Basia Bulat is "at home (and taking requests)," according to her Instagram story. This is the second of three performances this week for the Montreal-based singer, who releases her new album, Are You in Love?, on March 27.
- March 26, 5 p.m. ET: Christine Tassan will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 26, 6 p.m. ET: Dean Brody hosts Quarantine with Dean, a show via Instagram Live featuring Terri Clark, Brett Kissel, Dallas Smith, Alan Doyle and plenty more.
- March 26, 6 p.m. ET: Polaris Prize winner Haviah Mighty will perform as part of Manifesto's Instagram Live series.
Hey! I’ll be performing LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/Manifesto_TO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Manifesto_TO</a>’s Instagram Live on Thursday at 6PM! Gonna be my first ‘remote’ performance, but we gonna turn up like you’re right there with us! *mark your calendars* <a href="https://t.co/cIdNBtXl1D">pic.twitter.com/cIdNBtXl1D</a>—@haviahmighty
- March 26, 7 p.m. CT: CBC Manitoba will host a show called Juno Nominees From Home, streamed on its Twitter feed and Facebook page. Performers include Renée Lamoureux, Del Barber, Big Dave McLean, iskwē, James Ehnes, Fresh I.E., and the Small Glories.
- March 26, 7:30 p.m. ET: Melissa Ouimet will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 26, 8 p.m. ET: Cody Johnson will perform via Facebook Live.
- March 26, 8 p.m. ET: Sarah Harmer will perform songs from her living room via both Facebook and Instagram.
Hi everybody! I'm going to play a set of songs from my living room for anyone who wants to tune in this Thursday at 8pm EST. <a href="https://t.co/KNAANlWemh">pic.twitter.com/KNAANlWemh</a>—@sarah_harmer
- March 26, 8 p.m. ET: B.C. musician Tyler Shaw presents his second #QuarantunesFest via Instagram, featuring Ria Mae, Josh Ramsey, Shawn Hook and more.
- March 26, 8 p.m. ET: Colin Linden will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 26, 8 p.m. ET: Cindy Bédard will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 26, 9 p.m. ET: Quebec's Matiu will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 26, 9 p.m. ET: Western Canada Theatre will take Songs From Chelsea Hotel: the Songs of Leonard Cohen to Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series. "Five of the artists in the play will be playing an hour of their favourite Cohen tunes from the show from their windows and balconies at the Riverland Inn and Suites in Kamloops," according to the Facebook event.
- March 27, 9 a.m. ET: children's singer-songwriter Arthur L'aventurier will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 27, 11 a.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET: on her album release day for Are You in Love?, Basia Bulat will be streaming her album at 11 a.m., and performing at 7 p.m. via Instagram.
- March 27, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET: Dana Gavanski will perform twice via Instagram Live to celebrate the release of her debut album, Yesterday is Gone.
- March 27, 4 p.m. ET: Choir! Choir! Choir!'s Mister Nobu will perform via both Instagram and Facebook Live to celebrate the release of his new album, Tavie.
- March 27, 5:30 p.m. ET: Serena Ryder will perform via Instagram Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 27, 6 p.m. ET: the Washboard Union will have a Facebook Live chat with Stingray's Paul McGuire, to "take your questions, tell stories and have a few laughs."
- March 27, 7 p.m. ET: Corb Lund will play the last of his three Live from Quarantine shows via Instagram.
- March 27, 7 p.m. ET: Alex Cuba will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 27, 8 p.m. ET: Jully Black will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 27, 8 p.m. ET: Steve Hill will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 27, 9 p.m. ET: Leela Gilday will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 27, 9 p.m. ET: Bambii will perform as part of Manifesto's Instagram Live series.
- March 28, 2 p.m. ET: A "live concert from a safe social distance," Diesel Bird Fest is a digital music festival that'll feature performances from Dallas Smith, Jess Moskaluke, Meghan Patrick, Tebey and more. Hosted by Canadian country musician Dan Davidson, Diesel Bird Fest will be streamed via Instagram Live. The festival is to encourage donations to Unison and the Red Cross (the artists are not making money off the event). All merchandise proceeds will also go toward the two organizations.
- March 28, 2:40 p.m. ET: Aaron Goodvin will perform via Instagram Live.
- March 28, 5 p.m. ET: Catherine Durand will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 28, 7 p.m. ET: Winnipeg's Rayannah will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 28, 7 p.m. ET: Marco Castillo will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 28, 7:30 p.m. ET: Clairmont the Second will perform as part of Manifesto's Instagram Live series.
- March 28, 8 p.m. ET: Les Deuxluxes will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 28, 8 p.m. ET: James Keelaghan and Hugh McMillan will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 28, 9 p.m. ET: Luis Clavis will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 29, 11 a.m. ET: Damien Robitaille will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 29, 2 p.m. ET: Vishtèn will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 29, 3 p.m. ET: Ivan Coyote and Sarah MacDougall will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 29, 4 p.m. ET: saxophone quartet Quasar will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 29, 4 p.m. ET: Marc Djokic will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 29, 6 p.m. ET: Simon Daniel Trio will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 29, 7 p.m. ET: Flavia Nascimento will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 29, 8 p.m. ET: Justin Rutledge will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 29, 8:30 p.m. ET: Meg Braem will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 29, 8 p.m. AT: Music P.E.I.'s Tiny Island Concert series will have its first show, artists not yet announced. The organization put the series together in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to pay artists for their performances while they're experiencing significant losses in revenue. Concerts will take place every Thursday and Sunday "until further notice." Get more information via MusicPEI.com.
Week of March 30 to April 5
- March 30, 4 p.m. ET: Jane Bunnett, Dánae Olano & Joanna Majoko will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 30, 6 p.m. ET: Desiire will perform as part of Manifesto's Instagram Live series.
- March 30, 8 p.m. ET: bilingual singer-songwriter Étienne Fletcher will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 31, 3 p.m. ET: Cheng2Duo will perform via Facebook Live as part of the NAC's Canada Performs series.
- March 31, 9 p.m. ET: Wild Black will perform as part of Manifesto's Instagram Live series.
- April 1, 6 p.m. ET: Tika will perform as part of Manifesto's Instagram Live series.
- April 1: Cape Breton musician Ashley MacIsaac is putting together a "quarantine ceilidh," as he told CBC's As it Happens on March 16. He has already enlisted country singer George Canyon and comedian Bette MacDonald to perform for the live stream series on MacIsaac's social channels, and it will kick off on April 1 with other dates to be determined.
- April 2, 6 p.m. ET: Just John will perform as part of Manifesto's Instagram Live series.
- April 3, 8 p.m. ET: Dre Ngozi will perform as part of Manifesto's Instagram Live series.
- April 4, 7 p.m. ET: the 2020 Canadian Folk Music Awards, which were to take place April 3-4 in Charlottetown, are moving online, presenting all 20 of its awards virtually. You can tune in via Facebook or folkawards.ca.
