Allan Rayman, Ellis and more: songs you need to hear this week

'Road Warrior,' Allan Rayman

Toronto-based artist Allan Rayman has successfully built a cult following around mystique, operating as a split array of backlit characters who range from spooky to sultry to fanciful. But through it all, his shaky rasp is unmistakable. According to Rayman, his first two albums, Hotel Allan and Roadhouse 01, were "roadhouse albums," but with his third album, Harry Hard-On, and most recent, Christian, Rayman says they are finally firsthand "Allan albums."

"As a whole, Christian discusses the intimidation of really caring for someone and how frightening that can be sometimes, especially when things actually start working out," he says.

That caring is loud and clear on the melodic, standout new single "Road Warrior," where Rayman professes his straightforward intention to "marry this girl," who seems to have changed him for the better. The song is unabashedly romantic — introducing us to a new side of Rayman we're excited to get to know more of. — Jess Huddleston

'Summertime,' Orville Peck

Nothing could feel further away than the carefree days of summer right now, and Orville Peck is here to commiserate with a melancholic — and slyly titled — new single. The Polaris longlisted singer's first release since his debut album, 2019's Pony, "Summertime" is filled with longing, as Peck sings, "You and I/ bide our time/ and I miss summertime" in his smooth baritone — words that feel eerily fitting these days. Peck's banjo solo leading into the song's outro is a fun little ditty all its own, and the video, directed by Drew Kirsch, is a burst of colour and bouquets. With "Summertime," Peck strikes the perfect mood. — Holly Gordon

'Embarrassing,' Ellis

"I've come to realize that shame can be both good and bad," musician Linnea Siggelkow, who records under the moniker Ellis, said in a statement for her single "Embarrassing." The song, off her debut album, Born Again, which came out last Friday, dives into a tough place few people feel gutsy enough to go: holding yourself accountable and feeling embarrassed for doing something wrong. Siggelkow's voice cuts straight through the hazy guitars as she sings, "So go ahead/ make me small again," with an open-arms approach to facing consequences. While it's important to acknowledge that there are things and actions you should never be ashamed of, Siggelkow also reminds listeners (and especially herself) that "some things should be embarrassing." — Melody Lau

'Do for Love,' Black Atlass

Of the 12 tracks on Black Atlass's most recent album, Dream Awake, out April 3 via XO Records/Republic/Universal, "Do for Love" stands out from the new-wave R&B pack for its full-on pop sensibilities. A pleasing mix of guitar, drums and string samples gives Alex Fleming's voice all the room it needs to soar, covering a wide range and positively blooming on the chorus, an affirmative meditation on the allure of a new relationship: "I'll go a little bit longer, a little bit higher/ yeah, I could be stronger, for a little love." — Robert Rowat

'Captain Duck,' Duck Sauce

Duck Sauce, the project of DJ/producers A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, was supposed to make its comeback at this year's Coachella. But the festival's postponement hasn't stopped the duo from releasing new tunes in the meantime. "Captain Duck" is their latest; a bright dance number that works around a sample of Captain Sensible's 1982 track, "Wot." The result is vibrant and fun, and if you close your eyes you may be able to envision yourself dancing in the Indio, Calif., field where Coachella takes place. It's a silly fantasy but one worth indulging as the warmer months start creeping in. — ML