Alan Doyle raises $100K for Kids Help Phone through live stream sing-alongs

On March 20, Alan Doyle kicked off his Facebook Live Suppertime Sing-alongs to "raise a few dollars" for Kids Help Phone. One week later, after teaming up with musicians like Donovan Woods, Barenaked Ladies' Ed Robertson and actor Oscar Issac, he'd raised $100,000.

"A big win for everyone I figure," Doyle said, via email. "Thanks to all for singing along and donating. Giving feels good even in the most uncertain times. And, maybe especially in the most uncertain times."

Doyle was supposed to be on an extensive tour with his band right now, but is isolated at home due to COVID-19. Since March 12, Kids Help Phone's call traffic has gone up nearly 400 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Doyle said the helpline reached out to A Dollar A Day, a foundation Doyle co-founded, to ask for help.

Just before Doyle's March 27 finale, he got a call from Sobeys, saying the company would match whatever he raised. By the time his last Suppertime Sing-along was done, he'd raised $50,000 — which was automatically doubled.