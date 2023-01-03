6 thrilling moments that prove Céline Dion is one of the greatest pop singers ever

Céline Dion may have been noticeably missing from Rolling Stone's recent list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, sparking shock and outrage, but there's no doubt that the iconic vocalist has given listeners endless thrills throughout her decades-long career.

From her Earth-shattering belts to her pitch-perfect runs, below are six goosebump-inducing moments that prove Dion is one of the greatest pop singers ever.

What's your favourite Dion moment? Let us know in the comments.

Song: "My Heart Will go On"

Timestamp: 2:19

You're already singing it, aren't you? The last chorus on the ubiquitous Titanic theme song will never be beat — but no matter how much of her soul Dion puts into singing "You're here, there's nothing I fear," it will never make room for Jack on Rose's raft.

Song: "It's all Coming Back to me Now"

Timestamp: 2:34

There's a reason the iconic "Baby, baby, baby" moment when Dion's vocals soar at the 2:34 mark went viral on TikTok: Dion packs it with drama yet remains deliciously spellbinding as she builds to the explosive chorus, creating a classic diva moment.

Song: "All by Myself"

Timestamp: 2:44

You'd think that Dion belting out the titular words of this chorus would be the key moment, but no, there is a more incredible timestamp: when the instruments drop off and Dion sings "Anymore!" at 2:44 — just before the drums crash back into the song — there is no one left standing.

Song: "Ashes"

Timestamp: 2:15

Céline Dion has a great sense of humour, and she delightfully lets that shine through in this video with Ryan Reynolds. But first, she does a vocal run on the word "smoke" at 2:15 in "Ashes," which she performed for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack — proving that her voice really "only goes to 11."

Song: "The Power of Love"

Timestamp: 4:03

The first four minutes of this song are already an intense, emotional display of love and romance, but when Dion hits that final, climactic note on "The Power of Love," the song skyrockets and leaves Earth's atmosphere into a whole other space and dimension.

Song: "You and I"

Timestamp: 2:55

Nobody can goose a refrain like Dion, and for proof, look no further than the grand finale (there's no other term for it) of "You and I." After a suspenseful deceptive cadence, her voice ascends on the word "fly," triggering a surprising modulation, a flurry of fioritura, and an empowering "Oh yeah" that sends your spirits soaring.