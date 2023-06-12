2023 Polaris Music Prize long list: Feist, Jessie Reyez and more

The 2023 Polaris Music Prize long list is here.

Scroll down to discover the 40 albums vying for this year's prize, which annually honours the best Canadian album of the year. They range in style from shoegaze to hip-hop, electronic, folk, R&B and beyond. The longlisted albums were selected by a panel of 205 Canadian jurors (including several CBC Music producers). In total, 221 albums were considered this year.

The number of first-time nominees has gone up from last year (37 per cent in 2022 to almost 50 per cent this year), and they include Debby Friday, Mariel Buckley and Aysanabee.

The long list also includes a number of Polaris darlings — musicians such as Alvvays, Begonia, Zoon, Jessie Reyez, and Daniel Caesar, who've been nominated year over year for their entire discographies. Feist almost joins them, too, except for her 1999 debut Monarch, a rare album to find that predates the prize. She's also the sole previous winner on this year's long list, having won in 2012 for her album Metals.

Feist's Broken Social Scene bandmate Ariel Engle also unlocked a neat achievement: she has now received nominations under three separate projects: La Force, Aroara and All Hands_Make Light.

Musicians from Quebec and Ontario make up 35 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, of this year's longlist nominees. Alberta has five nominated acts, including Ghostkeeper and Jairus Sharif. The remaining seven artists on the long list represent Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Manitoba, British Columbia and Saskatchewan (although Charlottetown natives Alvvays and Regina native Andy Shauf now reside in Toronto.) There are no artists representing the North.

Last year, Montreal-based musician Pierre Kwenders won the Polaris Music Prize for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love.

Pierre Kwenders | The Polaris Music Prize Gala Duration 9:37 Pierre Kwenders performs LIVE at The Polaris Music Prize Gala! The Polaris Music Prize awards $50,000 to the Canadian artist who produces the best album of the year, judged solely on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales. Taking place on Sept. 19 at the Carlu in Toronto, the 2022 Polaris Gala featured live musical performances from the nominated acts on the Polaris short list and the announcement of the winner of the 2022 Polaris Music Prize.

Eligible albums must have been released between May 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023. Judging is based solely on artistic merit, with no consideration for genre or record sales.

The Polaris Music Prize top 10 short list will be announced on July 13. The winner, who will receive a $50,000 grand prize, will be chosen by a grand jury and revealed at a live gala event in Toronto on Sept. 19 at Massey Hall .

Here are the 40 longlisted albums:

All Hands_Make Light, Darling the Dawn

Alvvays, Blue Rev

Aquakultre, Don't Trip

Aysanabee, Watin

Badge Époque Ensemble, Clouds of Joy

Begonia, Powder Blue

Bibi Club, Le soleil et la mer

Big|Brave, nature morte

Philippe Brach, Les gens qu'on aime

Mariel Buckley, Everywhere I Used to Be

Daniel Caesar, Never Enough

Chiiild, Better Luck in the Next Life

Feist, Multitudes

Debby Friday, Good Luck

Gayance, Mascarade

Ghostkeeper, Multidimensional Culture

Home Front, Games of Power

JayWood, Slingshot

Khotin, Release Spirit

Thierry Larose, Sprint!

Murray Lightburn, Once Upon a Time in Montreal

Isabella Lovestory, Amor Hardcore

Dan Mangan, Being Somewhere

N Nao, L'eau et les rêves

Tami Neilson, Kingmaker

Eliza Niemi, Staying Mellow Blows

Nico Paulo, Nico Paulo

Planet Giza, Ready When You Are

poolblood, mole

Jessie Reyez, Yessie

The Sadies, Colder Streams

Jairus Sharif, Water & Tools

Andy Shauf, Norm

Dylan Sinclair, No Longer in the Suburbs

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, I'm Good, HBU?

Alexandra Stréliski, Néo-Romance

U.S. Girls, Bless This Mess

Witch Prophet, Gateway Experience

Yoo Doo Right, A Murmur, Boundless to the East

Zoon, Bekka Ma'iingan