2022 Polaris Music Prize: see incredible portraits of Shad, Charlotte Day Wilson and more
Photographer Vanessa Heins was onsite at the gala, capturing portraits of the 2022 short-list nominees.
The 2022 Polaris Music Prize took place on Monday, Sept. 19 in Toronto. The evening full of riveting performances was capped off with the announcement of this year's winner, Pierre Kwenders.
This was the first in-person gala since 2019, and with that came the return of the official CBC Music portrait studio at the Carlu. Photographer Vanessa Heins took photos of this year's short-list nominees and last year's winner, Cadence Weapon. Check out all the photos below
For more Polaris coverage, including videos of this year's performances, head over to cbcmusic.ca/polaris.