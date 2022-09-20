2022 Polaris Music Prize: see incredible portraits of Shad, Charlotte Day Wilson and more

The 2022 Polaris Music Prize took place on Monday, Sept. 19 in Toronto. The evening full of riveting performances was capped off with the announcement of this year's winner, Pierre Kwenders.

This was the first in-person gala since 2019, and with that came the return of the official CBC Music portrait studio at the Carlu. Photographer Vanessa Heins took photos of this year's short-list nominees and last year's winner, Cadence Weapon. Check out all the photos below

For more Polaris coverage, including videos of this year's performances, head over to cbcmusic.ca/polaris.

Charlotte Day Wilson

(Vanessa Heins/CBC)

Ombiigizi

(Vanessa Heins/CBC)

Lisa LeBlanc

(Vanessa Heins/CBC)

Ouri

(Vanessa Heins/CBC)

Hubert Lenoir

(Vanessa Heins/CBC)

2022 Polaris Prize winner Pierre Kwenders

(Vanessa Heins/CBC)

Kelly McMichael

(Vanessa Heins/CBC)

Shad

(Vanessa Heins/CBC)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

(Vanessa Heins/CBC)

2021 Polaris winner Cadence Weapon