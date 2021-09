Music · Live

2021 Polaris Music Prize Winner Celebration

Who doesn't love a house party? Tune in on September 27th for Polaris and CBC Music's special live-streamed mixer, which will include exclusive live performances from 2020 winner Backxwash, heated music debates between Polaris jurors, Polaris tunes spun by DJ Odario Williams and, of course, the 2021 Polaris Music Prize winner reveal. Live across CBC Music digital platforms and CBC Gem starting at 8pm ET. Hosted by Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe.