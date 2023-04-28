12 South Asian Canadian artists to listen to right now

South Asian Canadian musicians have been on the scene long before rapper and singer AP Dhillon took the Juno Awards stage in March 2023, when he became the first-ever act to perform entirely in Punjabi in the awards' more than 50-year history. Still, that moment signified a monumental shift. Despite rampant international success (and awe-inducing streaming numbers), artists including Dhillon and the late Sidhu Moose Wala aren't often at the forefront of the Canadian music conversation.

AP Dhillon performs 'Summer High' | 2023 Juno Awards Duration 3:11 AP Dhillon performs 'Summer High' at the 2023 Juno Awards

There are so many South Asian artists making music across the country, in myriad genres — some who have been grinding for years, and others who have popped up recently. Not all of them have astronomical streaming numbers, but musical success can also be measured by innovation, and a lot of them are doing some pretty groundbreaking stuff. From fiery Punjabi trap to blissed-out psychedelic folk, heart-pumping drum and bass to luscious neo-soul, there is so much to discover.

Dive into the list below and let us know who you've been listening to on Instagram @cbc_music.

AR Paisley

AR Paisley got his start freestyling and battle rapping in high school, and went all in when he realized he had a real penchant for it, releasing a steady stream of music that includes four albums since 2017. The influence of late '90s and early 2000s hip-hop is all over his music, from his flow to his music videos: his latest, "Let's Slide," is a shot-for-shot recreation of the video for Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Hey Ma." The Mississauga rapper has mastered delivering summer jams that you want to blast out of your car on a hot day, as well as more incisive cuts that embolden listeners to overcome life's adversities. Two of his biggest hits to date are off his 2022 album, Pressure: the uplifting anthem "Grind" and the tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, "Legends Never Die."

Cartel Madras

Eboshi and Contra, the sibling duo born in Chennai, India, and raised in Calgary, make music that shakes you to your very core. The three releases in Cartel Madras's the Goonda Project trilogy (Trapistan, Age of the Goonda and The Serpent and the Tiger) are rooted in experimentalism, from dark trap and vibey house to irreverent punk. Regardless of the genres they're toying with, Cartel Madras bring an unrelenting fervor and adaptable vocal delivery that is immensely thrilling. The duo's latest single, "MMM," takes the siblings on a new trajectory yet again, this time into an industrial junkyard of biting synths and razor-sharp percussion.

Chippy Nonstop

A Chippy Nonstop DJ set is never for the faint-hearted — the Toronto-based producer operates exclusively in a world above 150 beats per minute. Her own music, however, isn't always so intense. Take "To Myself," off her self-titled album with dj genderfluid: it's a drum and bass-lite number that sounds delicate in comparison to her typical heart-pumping bangers. Back when she lived in Oakland, Calif., Chippy Nonstop was a rapper, but now you're more likely to hear her spitting on the mic over a thrashing techno beat.

Edwin Raphael

Edwin Raphael crafts nebulous and soaring worlds with his brand of folk. He was born in Dubai to parents who had immigrated from Kerala, India, and eventually found his way to Montreal for undergrad. The disparate environs he has called home influence the melding of East and West in his music. His third album, Warm Terracotta, is soothing and serene, inspired by Indian classical music, psychedelic folk, ambient soundscapes and spaced-out '80s pop. In short, it imaginatively defies convention.

Harman

For fans of catchy hooks and heart-fluttering crooning, look no further than Toronto's Harman. His downtempo R&B is rife with poppy melodies that give it ultimate replay value, and his stunning falsetto elevates the sound to another stratosphere — it's hard to tire of such a perfect formula. Harman writes about love in all its infinite forms, but he's really in a lane of his own when he sings about heartbreak, like on "Love Crimes."

Ikky

Ikwinder "Ikky" Singh is a producer and singer who has been behind the scenes, ushering in a new sound that blends Punjabi Bhangra music with pop, hip-hop and Caribbean rhythms. He's been singing and playing instruments since he was six years old, but things took off for him at 15 when he started ghost producing for artists in Toronto. He ended up on the radar of major labels in India and worked with heavyweights in the Bhangra scene including Amrit Maan and Garry Sandhu. In 2021, he launched his own imprint within Warner Music Canada, called 4N Records, to continue his mission. With billions of streams and major hits featuring Sidhu Moose Wala and Karan Aujla under his belt, it's safe to say he's succeeding.

Lokre

Lokre makes swoon-worthy R&B in the realm of her idols Alicia Keys and Sade. With a voice like crystal and an undeniable pen, this singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Toronto is bringing back that old-school, soulful R&B. She released her first single, "Rise Up," in 2016 and has worked closely with producer Adrian X (a collaborator of the Weeknd, Drake and PartyNextDoor) to hone her distinct sound over the years. After a number of singles and EPs, Lokre released her debut album, Elizabeth, in 2022.

MDRA

MDRA's bubblegum rap is highly addictive. There's a playfulness to her lyricism, but it's clear she's not to be taken lightly. Playing any of her higher-energy bops is an instant mood booster, and her more introspective tracks, like "Intuition," really let her songwriting skills shine. MDRA was born and raised in Sri Lanka until she was 10, when her family immigrated to Canada. She has a lot of love for Mississauga, the city she now calls home, and is even opening for fellow Mississaugan AR Paisley at the Toronto stop during his current tour.

Shanuka

Shanuka started flexing her chops six years ago, when she began uploading covers of songs by Lauryn Hill and Willow Smith. In 2018, she released her debut album, Infatuation, which she produced, recorded and performed all on her own in her bedroom. The warm tone of Shanuka's voice lends itself well to the vibey neo-soul that she creates. Whether singing about falling in or out of love, she's a pro at setting a sonic mood — her songs are intricately layered worlds that you'll want to live in forever.

Sim

Sim's delicate and pleading vocals glide over iced-out synths and 808s in an R&B sound that has become quintessentially Toronto. The tone is cold, the lyrics are full of love gone awry, and realism permeates everything. There is no escapism in Sim's music, but rather a direct look at harsh truths that are sometimes easier to avoid. Since 2019, she's been releasing songs that don't shy away from the melancholy, and it's resonating with her growing fanbase.

SVDP

SVDP, formerly known as Shan Vincent de Paul, has long paid his dues. He started releasing music way back in 2005, as part of numerous now-defunct groups, but it wasn't until 2016 that he released his solo debut, Saviours. The Tamil rapper grew up in Brampton after his family left Sri Lanka as refugees when he was six, and subsisted on heavy doses of Outkast, A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul as a teenager. In 2019, SVDP decided to blend traditional South Asian sounds with the modern hip-hop he loved, and a collaboration with fellow Tamil Canadian musician Yanchan, titled Mrithangam Raps , was born. SVDP is an immensely flexible artist with an explosive lyrical delivery that stops you in your tracks — the boisterous "Aiyo!" from his 2022 album, VVV, is just a taste.

2Yung

A casual scroll through 2Yung's YouTube uploads will reveal dozens of beats for sale, going back four years. All the Drake, Weeknd, Nav and Roy Woods-type beats show that the Surrey-based producer has been steadily developing his skills. The practice of emulating tried-and-true sounds is common in the world of internet hip-hop, and it's clear that 2Yung is now ready to discover his own sound. Working with artists including Juvek and Straight Bank, his latest uploads are original songs, and he's dominating the Punjabi trap vein that he's carved out for himself.