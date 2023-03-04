The House is Canada's most popular political affairs show. Every Saturday the program takes you to Parliament Hill — and around the country — for in-depth coverage and analysis of the week’s major political news.
Schedule
Saturdays at 9 a.m. (9:30 NT) and at midnight (12:30 a.m. NT)
How foreign influence allegations are affecting Chinese Canadians
8:00
Cherie Wong, the executive director of Alliance Canada Hong Kong, joins The House to discuss the allegations that China is interfering in Canadian democracy, and what diaspora communities have been warning about for years.