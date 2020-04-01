Got resistance bands? Just a kettlebell? These workout videos use the fitness gear you might have at home

It's been a few weeks since you've been in the gym (maybe longer for some) and you're getting the hang of the HIIT workouts that are plentiful online. Popular gyms and studios are giving you the chance to try their classes — often for free. If you happen TO have a piece of equipment or a gym prop at home that you haven't put to use lately; here are some free workouts that incorporate simple pieces like resistance bands, mini bands, dumbbells and kettlebells.

By now you might know that you don't need a set of dumbbells — many fitness instructors will suggest cans, water bottles or even bags of rice for weighted exercises. Home fitness fanatics are scavenging their homes for improvised props to add a little strength-training to their routines. Is it heavy-ish? It will do.

Resistance bands

This unassuming piece of elastic takes up little space but can have a huge impact on your physical fitness. You may have acquired one for rehab exercises from your physiotherapist but it's an inexpensive and multi-purpose piece of equipment that's excellent for stretching and building strength.

Sculpt with Stretch Band by Body Harmonics

A popular Pilates and movement studio, Body Harmonics has a collection of workout videos for those looking to get toned, strong and energized with proper movement. A favourite for those who regularly practice Pilates, they're offering a free 14-day trial of their library if you sign up before the end of April (a 7-day free trial is available after that).

Instagram Workouts by Kurt Gordon

A personal trainer and popular Fit Factory instructor, Kurt is the type of boot camp instructor you love to hate; intense and he expects you to work hard. With gyms closed, he's posting exercise programs on his Instagram account including one with resistance bands that will make you wonder how a long elastic band can make life so hard.

Studio Lagree

Certain studios have a cult following and Studio Lagree is one of them. Adapting to having to shut their doors temporarily, the studio is posting regular live workouts on Instagram that incorporate bands and dumbbells (with options to swap one for the other depending on what you have available.)

Resistance band workout with Rosalie Brown and Melinda

A veteran in the fitness industry, Rosalie Brown has sold over 1 million personal training DVDs and transitioned to logging workouts on her YouTube channel. Often shot from her home, this suits those who prefer a trainer who coaches you gently.

Mini bands

Also called Booty Bands because of their use for building Kardashian-like posteriors, these bands can be found with various resistance levels and cost just a few dollars. If you have a regular resistance band, tie it into a loop to be used as a mini band.

Explosive Bodyweight HIIT Workout by Shea Pierre

Celebrity Trainer for City Shred, Head Strength Coach for the Toronto Argos and Founder of Pierre Elite Performance Gym and Online Training, Shea's fast-paced videos on YouTube are challenging and explosive. He has his own line of fancy adjustable training bands, but mini bands can be used for the same exercises.

30 Minute Butt and Thigh Workout with Sydney Cummings

Using very simple equipment, this popular online fitness trainer regularly adds new workouts to her YouTube channel so you'll always find something new. Almost 2 million people have viewed this particular workout so we can assume we'll all have perkier butts because of it.

Dumbbells

The same week that everyone hoarded toilet paper and pasta, forward-thinking fitness buffs ordered dumbbells and kettlebells. If you have them but haven't picked them up yet, here's some inspiration.

Sydney Cummings YouTube

This workout was made to be apartment friendly — but don't assume you won't work as hard as if you were in a gym. Browse Sydney's library of free workouts for more dumbbell ideas.

Body Harmonics Restorative Workout

Not everyone wants to grunt and lift heavy weights. Body Harmonics offers this workout with light dumbbells, weighted balls or even bags of rice, to give you just a bit of resistance with a workout that's gentler on your body. Take advantage of their free trial to test out their programs.

Dumbbells with Kelsey Wells

With almost 3 million Instagram followers, personal trainer and creator of the PWR programs, Kelsey Wells created this 20 minute dumbbell workout that's easy to follow and perfect when you're short on time. Her online programs are for subscribers but you can try them free for 30 days.

Kettlebells

Don't be deterred if you don't have kettlebells at home, many of the exercises can be done with dumbbells (or that large jug of laundry detergent). Form and technique are essential to avoid injury so don't push yourself if you're not familiar with the movements.

Kettlebell Basics with Hannah Eden

We can always use a little refresher, especially if you haven't picked up your kettlebells in a while. Celebrity trainer Hannah Eden's YouTube channel also includes short exercise demos so you can make sure you're doing things correctly before you get fully into the swing of things.

30 Minute Kettlebell Workout with Sydney Cummings

Build strength and sweat with this half-hour workout. Sydney's YouTube channel offers an extensive variety of easy home workouts.

10 Minute Kettlebell Butt Workout with Sydney Cummings

In case the previous workout feels too long and you want to build those glutes — try this shorter kettlebell workout.

Pay Chen is a food and lifestyle expert on television, an occasional actress, and an avid eater who also writes about food and travel for numerous publications.